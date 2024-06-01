Real Madrid Clinch 15th Champions League Title with Late Strikes Against Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid secured their 15th Champions League title with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday. Right-back Dani Carvajal and winger Vinicius Junior scored late goals to seal the win for the Spanish giants.

Carvajal headed in from Toni Kroos’ corner in the 74th minute, breaking the deadlock. Vinicius then doubled Madrid’s lead with a precise strike into the far corner, securing their record as the most successful club in Champions League history.

Despite facing a relentless Dortmund attack in the first half, Madrid showcased their resilience, extending their winning streak in European Cup finals to nine. They have now won the prestigious tournament six times in the last 11 seasons.

However, Dortmund will rue missed opportunities in the first half, with Niclas Fuellkrug hitting the post and Karim Adeyemi failing to convert a one-on-one chance with Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, led by stalwarts Carvajal, Kroos, Nacho, and Luka Modric, etched their names in history alongside Real legend Paco Gento as the only players to have won the European Cup six times.

Ancelotti also extended his record as the most successful coach in the competition’s history with his fifth title.

Despite a few security breaches with pitch invaders early in the game, Madrid held their nerve and capitalized on their chances in the second half to clinch the victory.

The win marks a triumphant end to Madrid’s Champions League campaign and cements their legacy as one of the greatest clubs in European football history.

