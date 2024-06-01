Obama Praises Biden’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has expressed support for President Joe Biden’s proposed plan for an immediate ceasefire to end the war in Gaza. In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Obama described Biden’s proposal as clear, realistic, and just, emphasizing that it ensures Israel’s security, facilitates the return of hostages taken on October 7th, increases aid to Gaza, and alleviates Palestinian suffering.

Obama highlighted that the plan aims to involve Israelis, Palestinians, Arab countries, and the broader international community in rebuilding Gaza. However, he acknowledged that a ceasefire alone won’t heal the deep wounds of those affected by the conflict or resolve the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian issues, such as the two-state solution and West Bank settlements.

Obama emphasized that the immediate priority is to stop the bloodshed, reunite families, and deliver humanitarian aid. He stated that while the path to lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians will be long and difficult, an enduring ceasefire is a crucial step forward.

Obama also praised the ongoing efforts of President Biden, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, and the U.S. diplomatic team in seeking to end the conflict.

