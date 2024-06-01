Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Obama Praises Biden’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan

By: Naija247news

Date:

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has expressed support for President Joe Biden’s proposed plan for an immediate ceasefire to end the war in Gaza. In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Obama described Biden’s proposal as clear, realistic, and just, emphasizing that it ensures Israel’s security, facilitates the return of hostages taken on October 7th, increases aid to Gaza, and alleviates Palestinian suffering.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Obama highlighted that the plan aims to involve Israelis, Palestinians, Arab countries, and the broader international community in rebuilding Gaza. However, he acknowledged that a ceasefire alone won’t heal the deep wounds of those affected by the conflict or resolve the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian issues, such as the two-state solution and West Bank settlements.

Obama emphasized that the immediate priority is to stop the bloodshed, reunite families, and deliver humanitarian aid. He stated that while the path to lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians will be long and difficult, an enduring ceasefire is a crucial step forward.

Obama also praised the ongoing efforts of President Biden, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, and the U.S. diplomatic team in seeking to end the conflict.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
FGN Eurobonds Yield Above 8% Mark, Trading Data for Friday, May 31, 2024
Next article
Chelsea Withdraw Interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen Amid Arsenal Links
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Wike’s 10,000 Jobs Offer: Fubara Suspends Flawed 10,000 Pro-Wike’s Civil Servants, Vows Transparency

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
Rivers State Governor Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State...

Aviation Minister Suspends Helicopter Landing Levies

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Collection Following discussions with the Executives of Airline Operators...

Real Madrid Clinch 15th Champions League Title with Late Strikes Against Borussia Dortmund

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Real Madrid secured their 15th Champions League title with...

Government Credit Surges 2.0% MoM to N19.98 Trillion in April

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Credit to the government experienced a month-on-month (MoM) increase...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Wike’s 10,000 Jobs Offer: Fubara Suspends Flawed 10,000 Pro-Wike’s Civil Servants, Vows Transparency

South South 0
Rivers State Governor Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State...

Aviation Minister Suspends Helicopter Landing Levies

Aviation 0
Collection Following discussions with the Executives of Airline Operators...

Real Madrid Clinch 15th Champions League Title with Late Strikes Against Borussia Dortmund

FootBall 0
Real Madrid secured their 15th Champions League title with...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Wike’s 10,000 Jobs Offer: Fubara Suspends Flawed 10,000 Pro-Wike’s Civil...

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke - 0