Labour Declares Indefinite Nationwide Strike Over Minimum Wage and Electricity Tariff Hike

Said govt didn’t take its May 1 ultimatum serious

Regrets inconveniences strike may cause Nigerians

OPS kicks, threatens action

Organised Labour has announced an indefinite nationwide strike starting Monday, June 3rd, due to the federal government’s failure to finalize negotiations on a new national minimum wage and reverse the electricity tariff hike. The Organised Private Sector (OPS) has condemned Labour’s decision.

Previously, Vanguard Newspaper reported that Labour, under the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), might declare a strike if the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage did not meet Labour’s expectations. Negotiations stalled as the government and OPS stuck to a N60,000 offer.

In an eight-point resolution, NLC President Joe Ajaero and TUC President Festus Osifo criticized the absence of state governors and federal representatives with the authority to commit to any outcome. Osifo expressed grave concern over the government’s failure to pass a new National Minimum Wage Act and reverse the electricity tariff hike to N65/kWh.

Earlier, Labour had issued a May 1 ultimatum to the government, demanding the conclusion of the minimum wage negotiations and a reversal of the electricity tariff hike. Despite a nationwide protest on May 13, no significant progress was made. The TUC’s President remarked on the government’s apparent neglect of the workforce and its refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Labour’s notice of strike states that without the new minimum wage law and the reversal of the tariff hike, Nigerian workers are compelled to begin an indefinite industrial action on June 3. The NLC and TUC call on affiliates, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and the general populace to prepare for decisive action, despite regretting the inconveniences the strike may cause.

Meanwhile, the OPS has condemned Labour’s decision. Wale Smatt-Oyerinde, spokesperson for OPS and Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), warned that organized businesses would take necessary steps to protect jobs and enterprise sustainability. The OPS emphasized the need to protect jobs and ensure sustained growth, expressing disappointment that the Minimum Wage Committee could not reach a consensus.

The OPS noted the significant challenges facing businesses, including multiple taxes, high power costs, and rising interest rates, stressing the importance of business sustainability for job security.

