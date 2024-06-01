Menu
Lifestyle News

I didn’t buy my triplets – Yinka Ayefele

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 Yinka Ayefele Debunks Rumors About Fathering Triplets

Gospel singer and media entrepreneur Yinka Ayefele has denied rumors questioning the paternity of his triplets.

In an appearance on the “Curiosity Made Me Ask” show hosted by content creator Bae U Barbie, Ayefele clarified that he is indeed the biological father of his children. The “Odun Ikore” singer explained that despite his spinal cord injury, he was able to impregnate his wife, who then gave birth to their triplets.

During the interview, the host expressed amazement, asking, “I’m shocked you said you have three beautiful and amazing kids. My question is, ‘how did you do it?'”

Ayefele responded, “How did I do what? Curious that I impregnated my wife? How did I get three kids? You would have seen pregnant women before. I impregnated my wife and she got pregnant and had triplets.”

He continued, “You thought I bought them? I don’t understand what you mean. I know you are curious, you want to talk about my spinal cord injury. Anybody who has a spinal cord injury might not be able to impregnate a lady. Yeah, it’s a fact, it’s one out of a hundred.”

Ayefele has been in a wheelchair since a car accident on December 12, 1997. He married Temitope three years later, and together they have four male children.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

