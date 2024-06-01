Menu
Government Credit Surges 2.0% MoM to N19.98 Trillion in April

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Credit to the government experienced a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 2.0%, rising to N19.98 trillion in April from N19.58 trillion in March, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Money and Credit Statistics for April.

Since January, there has been a mixed trend in government credit, with figures standing at N23.5 trillion. Credit peaked at N33.92 trillion in February, then fell to N19.58 trillion in March before rebounding to N19.98 trillion in April.

Similarly, credit to the private sector saw a MoM increase of 2.4%, reaching N72.9 trillion in April from N71.2 trillion in March. This resulted in a 2.31% MoM rise in net domestic credit to N92.9 trillion in April from N90.8 trillion in March.

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited attributed the March decline in government credit to the CBN’s policy rate hike. In their weekly financial market review and outlook, they noted the impact of the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to raise interest rates to achieve price stability.

Despite predictions of a continuous decline, the April increase in government credit contradicts analysts’ expectations. Cowry Asset projected a continued slow growth in total credit to the government and private sector, with businesses exploring further funding options amidst rising prices. They also anticipated the federal government continuing to explore various funding options to meet project funding and investment obligations with lower debt servicing requirements.

Oando PLC Posts N74.7 Billion Profit in 2023 Amidst Challenging Business Environment
Real Madrid Clinch 15th Champions League Title with Late Strikes Against Borussia Dortmund
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
