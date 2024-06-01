Menu
Former MFM Usher Alleges Church Founder Ordered Police to Shoot Him

Caleb Oloruntele, a former usher with the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International (MFM), has alleged that church founder Daniel Olukoya ordered police to shoot him for refusing to give false testimony against Pastor Femi Agboola.

Oloruntele shared his ordeal in an interview with Yoruba Gidi TV, detailing how his refusal to lie led to his wrongful prosecution in 2008.

Oloruntele recounted that Olukoya wanted him dead for not complying with the false testimony request. He and his family pleaded with Olukoya, who allegedly pushed them away and chastised the police for not shooting him.

Oloruntele, who converted from Islam to Christianity, revealed that the church burned his documents and the police tortured him, resulting in permanent physical disabilities.

The former usher described the dire conditions of the prison, known as the “mortuary prison,” where he was held without evidence of wrongdoing. Oloruntele criticized the biased media coverage that only reflected the church’s perspective, leaving him unable to defend himself publicly.

Efforts by SaharaReporters to contact MFM spokesman Mr. Collins Edomaruse were unsuccessful.

Previously, Pastor Femi Jimoh had also accused the church of orchestrating his nine-year incarceration over alleged armed robbery.

Jimoh claimed he was shot and beaten by police and that Olukoya demanded he plead guilty to secure his release.

Omoyele Sowore, #RevolutionNow convener, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Olukoya, citing collusion between MFM leadership and the police. Sowore advocates for a national commission to investigate police abuse and ensure justice for the victims.

Previous article
Allegations of Wrongful Incarceration: Mother Accuses MFM Founder of Using Influence to Imprison Son for Nine Years
Next article
Marian Shields Robinson, Mother of Michelle Obama, Passes Away at 86
