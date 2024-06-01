FGN Eurobonds Yield Above 8% Mark, Trading Data for Friday, May 31, 2024

As of Friday, May 31, 2024, Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Eurobonds continue to trade at yields exceeding the 8% threshold, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics. Here’s a breakdown of the latest trading data:Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
#### FGN Eurobonds Trading Information:
| Issue Date | TTM (years) | Price (N) | USD | ∆ Yield | PPT ∆ |
|————|————–|———–|—–|———|——-|
| 21-NOV-2025 | 1.48 | 100.04 | 0.22| 7.6% | -0.15 |
| 28-NOV-2027 | 3.50 | 93.05 | 0.64| 8.9% | -0.22 |
| 28-SEP-2028 | 4.33 | 88.58 | 0.44| 9.4% | -0.13 |
| 24-MAR-2029 | 4.82 | 95.03 | 0.52| 9.7% | -0.14 |
| 23-FEB-2030 | 5.74 | 87.85 | 0.46| 10.0% | -0.11 |
| 21-JAN-2031 | 6.65 | 93.91 | 0.40| 10.0% | -0.09 |
| 16-FEB-2032 | 7.72 | 87.91 | 0.79| 10.2% | -0.16 |
| 28-SEP-2033 | 9.33 | 83.13 | 0.57| 10.2% | -0.11 |
| 23-FEB-2038 | 13.74 | 78.84 | 0.32| 10.7% | -0.05 |
| 28-NOV-2047 | 23.51 | 74.69 | 0.44| 10.6% | -0.06 |
| 21-JAN-2049 | 24.66 | 89.59 | 0.58| 10.4% | -0.07 |
| 28-SEP-2051 | 27.35 | 78.56 | 0.47| 10.7% | -0.06 |
The data illustrates the prevailing market conditions and investor sentiment, with yields ranging from 7.6% to 10.7% across various maturity dates. Investors continue to monitor these developments closely, assessing potential opportunities and risks in the FGN Eurobond market.
