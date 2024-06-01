Fact Check: Captured ‘Baleri’ in Niger is Not Nigeria’s Wanted Terrorist

A recent report claimed that Niger Republic troops captured a notorious bandit kingpin known as Kachalla Baleri. However, local sources suggested that the captured individual is different from the infamous Baleri wanted in Nigeria.

PRNigeria conducted a fact-check to verify the suspect’s identity. Key findings reveal that Niger Republic’s Operation Faraoutar Bushiya arrested Kachalla Baleri in Rouga Kowa Gwani, Guidan Roumdji commune.

Baleri had been operating in Niger after escaping from Nigeria, and his arrest was seen as a significant breakthrough by Nigerien authorities.

However, analysis of video footage, photos, and gathered information confirmed that the captured individual is Kachalla Baleri from Yan-Tika village along the Nigeria-Niger border.

Local sources in Zamfara noted that he is not the wanted bandit kingpin Belari Fakai, who has been inactive in the region for nearly a year due to a local peace pact with communities.

Image analysis highlighted distinct differences in the facial and physical features of the two individuals. Kachalla Baleri has a longer face and a hairline close to the forehead, while Baleri Fakai has a more circular face and a receding hairline.

Additionally, Kachalla has a hawk nose with a sharp downward curve, while Fakai’s nose is wider with a broad base and relatively flat bridge.

PRNigeria, a leading fact-checking platform in Nigeria, concludes that the captured Kachalla Baleri is not the same as Baleri Fakai, the terrorist wanted by the Nigerian military.

The differences in facial features and physical characteristics support this conclusion.

For more details, refer to the [full fact-check report](https://prnigeria.com/2024/06/01/fact-check-baleri-captured/).

