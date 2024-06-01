Exiled, Reno Omokri Faces Backlash Over National Anthem Comments

Reno Omokri, known for his outspoken views, recently criticized the reinstatement of Nigeria’s old national anthem, calling it a mistake. His comments, reported by Vanguard, sparked widespread mockery from netizens. Many questioned his credibility and dismissed his opinion, citing his inconsistent statements.

Omokri had described the anthem’s reinstatement as a “big mistake that looks like a step backwards.” Reacting to his post, social media users did not hold back, making a mockery of him and calling him all sorts of names. They also took issue with the title ‘pastor’ used to describe him in the report.

Ehis Paul wrote, “Reno, you forgot to fault Peter Obi.” Similarly, Sunday Okafor commented, “The old Anthem is better than you, Pastor Reno.” Joshua Ozoemena questioned, “Who is Reno Omokri to tell us what is right or wrong about the Nigeria Anthem? Is he in Nigeria?”

Gozie Nwachukwu asked, “Who gave this man the title of pastor?” and Adoyi Ernest echoed, “Who ordained this one as a pastor?” Emeka Esogbue remarked, “I have never read you praise any government policy except your belief. Anyway, you have a new anthem, start to learn it immediately.”

Other reactions included Okolo Okwudili’s dismissive comment, “Who cares about what this one is saying, he is going to say it is Obi that changed it,” and Chukwuma Eke’s observation, “Why is he not blaming PO on this one?”

Benjamin Ogar sarcastically wrote, “I thought Tinubu, sorry Aki is always right na?” Victor Best added, “Pastor indeed, this man that says yes today and tomorrow he will say no. Abeg ooo.” Emmanuel Onwuegbuchunam simply stated, “See who is talking.”

Chukwuma Ojeogu suggested, “Reno the parrot should go to court,” while Noble John urged, “Remove that ‘pastor’ very fast…” Sunday Okafor and Uchechukwu Uba both questioned, “Which Pastor?”

Paul Enenya remarked, “This man has started responding to treatment. He talked responsibly for the first time.” Finally, Don Paschal summed up the sentiment, “They don’t want to settle this man with one position. Don’t worry, when he starts opening his can of worms, you people will be shocked.”

