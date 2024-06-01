Exclusive: Ex-Bank Employee Flees After Diverting ₦40 Billion; Bank Initiates Recovery Efforts

First Bank, one of Nigeria’s prominent banks with a market capitalization of ₦829 billion, has launched legal proceedings to recover significant funds allegedly diverted by an employee based at their Iganmu, Lagos head office.

The employee, now a fugitive, is accused of siphoning approximately ₦40 billion ($29 million) into 98 bank accounts, including one belonging to his wife.

The bank reported the incident to the Nigerian Police Force on March 25, 2024, and subsequently secured three court orders between April 4 and April 8, 2024, to freeze hundreds of accounts suspected of receiving the misappropriated funds.

Insiders familiar with the case revealed to Naija247news that the initially detected sum of ₦12 billion has now ballooned to around ₦40 billion.

The accused, Tijani Muiz Adeyinka, a manager on the electronic products team at First Bank, had the authority to process customer reversals. He allegedly exploited this role to divert funds to a merchant account he controlled, bypassing further approvals and evading detection for nearly two years.

The scheme unraveled when a customer complaint reached the bank’s internal control unit, which identified numerous suspicious transactions and alerted the authorities.

“We hereby bring to your notice the discovery of fraudulent transactions into various accounts within and outside the bank,” read a letter from First Bank to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, dated May 10, 2024.

Efforts to obtain comments from First Bank, the Nigerian Police Force, and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were unsuccessful.

A statement from the investigating police officer, dated March 26, 2024, outlined the fraudulent activities of Muiz Tijani Adeyinka, including transfers to his wife’s Zenith Bank account, which further distributed funds to 34 accounts, ultimately involving over 1,190 accounts.

Court documents did not specify the total amount stolen or detail the exact method of theft, while the bank urged the police to thoroughly investigate the fraud.

Fraud remains a significant challenge in Nigeria’s financial sector, despite a reported decline in cases in Q1 2024. In 2023, Access Bank and Fidelity Bank reported losses of ₦6.15 billion and ₦2.5 billion, respectively, due to fraud.

First Bank obtained court orders on April 8 and May 5 to freeze the accounts of both primary and secondary beneficiaries of the illicit funds.

An anonymous email to Naija247news indicated that some stolen funds were used to purchase the stablecoin USDT from various crypto traders, who have since been embroiled in the legal fallout, claiming their innocence in the fraudulent transactions.

