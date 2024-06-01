Chelsea Withdraw Interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen Amid Arsenal Links

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chelsea have reportedly ended their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Despite Napoli confirming that the Nigerian forward would depart at the end of the season, with Chelsea initially among the interested clubs, Osimhen now appears to favor a move to the Premier League, specifically to Arsenal.

Osimhen has excelled at Napoli, netting 17 goals in 31 appearances this season, following an impressive 31-goal campaign the previous year. His stellar performances earned him a spot in the 2023/24 Serie A Team of the Season and have drawn attention from top clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

This latest development casts doubt on Chelsea’s ability to secure the former LOSC Lille striker, primarily due to the difficulty in activating Osimhen’s £113 million release clause.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Chelsea’s decision to withdraw from the race for Osimhen, mentioning on his X account:

“Chelsea and Napoli are not working on a swap deal between Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku. #CFC insist on a £38m release clause for any club keen on signing Romelu Lukaku this summer.”

Napoli is interested in Lukaku, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Inter Milan and Roma, but no discussions regarding a potential swap with Osimhen have taken place. Chelsea are reportedly willing to accept around £38 million for Lukaku, who still has two years remaining on his contract.

With 15 goals and three assists in 24 Serie A appearances this season, the 25-year-old Nigeria international is expected to leave Napoli at the end of the season.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related