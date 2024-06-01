Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Professional Football League

Chelsea Withdraw Interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen Amid Arsenal Links

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chelsea have reportedly ended their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Despite Napoli confirming that the Nigerian forward would depart at the end of the season, with Chelsea initially among the interested clubs, Osimhen now appears to favor a move to the Premier League, specifically to Arsenal.

Osimhen has excelled at Napoli, netting 17 goals in 31 appearances this season, following an impressive 31-goal campaign the previous year. His stellar performances earned him a spot in the 2023/24 Serie A Team of the Season and have drawn attention from top clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

This latest development casts doubt on Chelsea’s ability to secure the former LOSC Lille striker, primarily due to the difficulty in activating Osimhen’s £113 million release clause.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Chelsea’s decision to withdraw from the race for Osimhen, mentioning on his X account:

“Chelsea and Napoli are not working on a swap deal between Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku. #CFC insist on a £38m release clause for any club keen on signing Romelu Lukaku this summer.”

Napoli is interested in Lukaku, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Inter Milan and Roma, but no discussions regarding a potential swap with Osimhen have taken place. Chelsea are reportedly willing to accept around £38 million for Lukaku, who still has two years remaining on his contract.

With 15 goals and three assists in 24 Serie A appearances this season, the 25-year-old Nigeria international is expected to leave Napoli at the end of the season.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Obama Praises Biden’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan
Next article
Super Eagles Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali Unfazed by Maduka Okoye’s Return
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Wike’s 10,000 Jobs Offer: Fubara Suspends Flawed 10,000 Pro-Wike’s Civil Servants, Vows Transparency

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
Rivers State Governor Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State...

Aviation Minister Suspends Helicopter Landing Levies

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Collection Following discussions with the Executives of Airline Operators...

Real Madrid Clinch 15th Champions League Title with Late Strikes Against Borussia Dortmund

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Real Madrid secured their 15th Champions League title with...

Government Credit Surges 2.0% MoM to N19.98 Trillion in April

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Credit to the government experienced a month-on-month (MoM) increase...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Wike’s 10,000 Jobs Offer: Fubara Suspends Flawed 10,000 Pro-Wike’s Civil Servants, Vows Transparency

South South 0
Rivers State Governor Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State...

Aviation Minister Suspends Helicopter Landing Levies

Aviation 0
Collection Following discussions with the Executives of Airline Operators...

Real Madrid Clinch 15th Champions League Title with Late Strikes Against Borussia Dortmund

FootBall 0
Real Madrid secured their 15th Champions League title with...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Wike’s 10,000 Jobs Offer: Fubara Suspends Flawed 10,000 Pro-Wike’s Civil...

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke - 0