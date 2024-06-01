CBN’s Power to Set Interest Rates Under Threat: Amendment May Lead to Politically Driven Policies

Threat to CBN’s Independence: Controversial 2007 Act Amendment Proposed by Lawmakers

This week, significant news has emerged highlighting Nigerian lawmakers’ attempts to curtail the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) capacity for independent decision-making. Proposed amendments to the CBN Act of 2007 aim to introduce stricter measures on interest rates and cap “ways and means” advances to 10% of the government’s average revenue from the previous three years, mandating repayment within twelve months. These changes are intended to enhance the CBN’s ability to achieve its primary objectives of price stability and economic growth.

The proposed bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Central Bank of Nigeria Act No. 7 of 2007,” seeks to overhaul Section 38 of the Principal Act by imposing stringent regulations on temporary advances granted by the CBN to the Federal Government. Any breach of these provisions would constitute an offense, liable to a refund of any excess amount and a minimum imprisonment of 21 years without the option of a fine.

Additionally, lawmakers are advocating for the establishment of a Coordinating Committee for Monetary and Fiscal Policies, chaired by the Minister of Finance. This committee would effectively strip the CBN of its power to determine interest rates, limiting the bank’s ability to achieve its primary mandate of price stability using its monetary policy tools tailored to prevailing economic conditions. This shift is likely to result in a politically influenced central bank, potentially leading to suboptimal policy decisions. There is a significant risk that fiscal priorities might overshadow crucial aspects such as price and exchange rate stability and overall economic stability.

Historical precedents underscore the potential consequences of such a move. In Turkey, for example, the central bank’s independence was compromised for political reasons, contrary to economic recommendations, resulting in inflation soaring above 65%. Similarly, in Argentina, political interference in the central bank’s independence led to chronic inflation at a historic high in 2018, alongside steep currency devaluation and repeated economic crises.

The potential advantages of the proposed amendments include improved coordination between fiscal and monetary policies. By establishing a Coordinating Committee, the government may achieve a more unified economic strategy, enabling more effective targeting of policies to address specific economic challenges. Stricter financial discipline could also be a positive outcome, with the limitation on advances likely to reduce the risk of excessive government borrowing and inflation. The stringent penalties for breaches, including imprisonment without the option of a fine, could promote accountability and deter fiscal irresponsibility.

However, the disadvantages are considerable. The erosion of the CBN’s independence poses a significant risk to its credibility and effectiveness. Independent central banks are often viewed as guarantors of economic stability, and political interference could undermine market confidence, leading to increased volatility and potential capital flight. The loss of independence may also result in imbalanced policies, with fiscal priorities potentially taking precedence over crucial monetary objectives like price and exchange rate stability.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its May 2024 Article IV consultation on Nigeria, noted that “At present, the CBN lacks full operational independence and primacy of price stability. The lack of hierarchy among CBN objectives as well as government representatives on the Board of Directors and possibly the MPC as stated in the 2007 CBN Act hampers the effectiveness of monetary policy operation and makes accountability to the public ambiguous. The 2007 CBN Act needs to be modernized as recommended by the 2021 Safeguards Assessment, to enshrine the primacy of price stability, strengthen central bank autonomy and governance arrangements. There is heavy reliance on monetary financing of the fiscal deficit.”

We align with the IMF’s position that financial autonomy should be safeguarded through clear and enforced statutory limits on credit to the government, enhancement of profit retention rules, and prohibition of quasi-fiscal operations, with the CBN’s strict compliance with laws and regulations.

In our view, the overall impact of these amendments will depend on how the new authority exercises its power, balancing short-term political objectives with long-term economic health. The trade-off involves gaining greater governmental control and accountability at the potential cost of diminished market confidence and reduced monetary policy effectiveness.

