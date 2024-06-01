Aviation Minister Suspends Helicopter Landing Levies

Collection Following discussions with the Executives of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) regarding helicopter landing levies, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has temporarily halted the enforcement granted to Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd by the Federal Government.

The suspension, effective May 30, 2024, comes in response to industry stakeholders’ calls for a review of the levies.

Keyamo has formed a committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, relevant agencies, AON, International Oil Companies (IOCs), and NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd. They are tasked with addressing concerns raised by stakeholders and submitting a report by the end of June 2024.

NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd was initially granted exclusive rights by the government to collect the levies, but stakeholders have questioned their appropriateness. The committee’s recommendations will chart the way forward on this issue.

