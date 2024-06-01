Menu
Allegations of Wrongful Incarceration: Mother Accuses MFM Founder of Using Influence to Imprison Son for Nine Years

By: The Editor

Date:

Funmilayo Jimoh, mother of Femi Jimoh, who identifies as a former pastor with the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM), has accused the church’s founder, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, of using his influence to imprison her son for nine years. Funmilayo, 77, claims Olukoya promised to release Femi only if he confessed to a crime he did not commit.

Femi Jimoh alleged in an interview on Yoruba Gidi TV that his imprisonment stemmed from an encounter with Olukoya’s chief security officer at a native doctor’s house, where he was beaten, handcuffed, and shot in the leg by a Divisional Police Officer. Despite his mother and sister pleading with Olukoya, he insisted Femi would only be released if he admitted guilt.

Funmilayo recounted her desperate efforts, including dry fasting and daily prayers, to secure her son’s freedom, which led to the death of her husband. She appealed for public support, highlighting the personal and financial toll of the prolonged legal battle.

Omoyele Sowore, #RevolutionNow convener, has called for the arrest and prosecution of Olukoya, alleging collusion between MFM leadership and the police. Sowore advocates for a national commission to investigate police abuse and bring those responsible to justice.

In response, MFM denied the allegations, asserting that Femi Jimoh was prosecuted by the Nigerian police for armed robbery, not framed by the church. The church’s legal representatives claimed Jimoh’s detention was due to his criminal actions, and his lawsuit against MFM for malicious prosecution was dismissed by the court. They criticized detractors for exploiting the situation to defame the ministry.

