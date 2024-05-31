Menu
ZENITH BANK INTRODUCES NEXT GENERATION DIGITAL SCREEN EXPERIENCE AT AJOSE ADEOGUN ROUNDABOUT

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Outgoing Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu (2nd Right) flanked by Executive Director, Mr. Akin Ogunranti (1st Right); Executive Director, Dr. (Mrs.) Adobi Nwapa (3rd Right) and Executive Director, Mr. Adamu Lawani (4th Right) during the launch of the bank’s state-of-the-art digital LED screen at Ajose Adeogun Roundabout, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday.

May 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Zenith Bank Plc, on Thursday, 30th May 2024, launched a state-of-the-art digital/LED screen at Ajose Adeogun Roundabout, solidifying its commitment to innovation and community engagement. The monumental digital installation, an upgrade from its previous LED screen launched in 2013 at the same location, features a resolution of 3936×960 pixels compared to the previous 1024×256 pixels. Measuring 6.4×6.4 metres, it represents a significant investment in enhancing the urban landscape while providing a dynamic platform for advertising, information dissemination, and public engagement. Positioned strategically at one of Lagos’ busiest intersections, the screen will captivate audiences with high-definition visuals and dynamic content.

Speaking during the launch, the outgoing Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, expressed his delight in the landmark digital infrastructure and lauded the efforts of Institutional Quantum for facilitating the project. He remarked, “When the idea of upgrading this LED screen came up earlier this year, I was initially sceptical, believing our current standard was sufficient. However, once presented with a graphic illustration of the proposed upgrade, I had no choice but to agree, asking, ‘How soon can we have this installed?’ I want to thank Quantum for their foresight and innovative spirit, which has resulted in this imposing and outstanding LED screen. It has been about 13 years since we installed the old screen, and the transformation is remarkable. The previous screen had a resolution of 1024×256 pixels, while the new one boasts 3936×960 pixels—a 14-fold increase in resolution, density, and visual capabilities. The new screen offers a 3D effect, making it a live, illuminating, and exciting display that leaves a lasting impression on viewers.”

He added, “At Zenith, our focus is not solely on profit; we also prioritise community welfare. From its inception, Zenith has been a digitally-led organisation, a vision our Founder instilled. Our motto, ‘People, Technology, and Service,’ guides our actions. It’s not just about the messages we send but about the connections we create with people. This facility is captivating and enriching, creating bonds and attractions.”

Mr. Bardia Olowu, a representative of Institutional Quantum, also spoke, expressing gratitude to Zenith Bank’s management for their unwavering support. He said, “We at Institutional Quantum sincerely thank Zenith Bank, particularly Dr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, for his tremendous support over the years. We commend his innovative mindset, which consistently keeps Zenith at the forefront. We are proud to launch this 3D screen under his leadership.”

Designed to seamlessly blend with the urban environment, the digital/LED screen boasts advanced technology, ensuring optimal visibility day and night, regardless of weather conditions. From vibrant advertisements to holiday greetings, the screen will serve as a dynamic platform for communication and engagement.

Zenith Bank’s track record of excellent performance, especially in innovation and technology, has earned the brand numerous awards. These include being recognised as Best Bank in Nigeria for the fourth time in five years (2020 to 2022 and 2024) in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards; Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria in the Euromoney Awards 2023; Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria; and Best Innovation in Retail Banking, Nigeria in the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com.

