Health news

World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Opene-Odili identifies factors for poor menstrual health, hygiene

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

(L-r) Director, (Water Resources) in Lagos State Ministry,. Engr Adisa Yinusa; Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Head of Lagos Programme WaterAid Nigeria, Dr Adebayo Alao; Guest Speaker, Founder Osaide for Girls in Science and Engineering foundation ,Engr .Dr Patricia Opene-Odili; Project coordinator Lagos Water Corporation, Engr (Mrs.) Titilola Bright-Oridami; during the World Menstrual Hygiene Day organized by WaterAid Nigeria held at Providence Hotel GRA ikeja in Lagos on May 30, 2024..

May 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Founder, Osaide for Girls in Science and Engineering Foundation, Engr .Dr Patricia Opene-Odili, hs said the lack of access to proper menstrual hygiene facilities like sanitary products and cultural taboos related to menstruation contributed to poor menstrual health and hygiene.

Opene-Odili stated this in Lagos as a Guest Speaker at this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day nd organized by WaterAid Nigeria held at the Providence Hotel, GRA Ikeja.

The theme of this year’s event is : ‘Together for a #Period Friendly World’,

In her paper read by the read by Head of Lagos Progamme, WaterAid Nigeria, Dr. Adebyo Alao,Dr. Opene-Odili said World Menstrual Hygiene Day “strives to ensure that menstruating individuals, particularly in low-income and marginalized communities, can manage their periods safely, hygienically, and with dignity”.

She gave some Menstrual Hygiene tips that women should follow for better health. These are: Changing of sanitary products regularly; Use of the right sanitary product; Wearing of comfortable undergarment; Staying hydrated and Exercise.

Stating that changing sanitary products regularly prevents bacterial growth and infections, she advised:. Change pads, tampons every 4-6 hours; adding that using the right sanitary product ensures comfort and effectiveness in managing menstrual flow.” Choose from pads, tampons, menstrual cups, or period panties based on your flow and personal preference”, she said.

The Guest Speaker also said personal hygiene reduced the risk of infections and odours, “ Wash your genital area at least twice a day with warm water. Avoid using

scented products that can irritate the skin”, she stated.

She further advised that women and girls under menstruation should wear comfortable, breathable undergarment, adding:•Wearing comfortable, breathable undergarment reduces moisture build-up and the risk of yeast infections. Choose cotton underwear over synthetic fabrics and change them daily”.

She also advised women to stay hydrated, saying: “Staying hydrated helps manage bloating and promotes overall health. Drink at least eight glasses of water a day.

Dr. Opene-Odili further advised women to exercise regularly, pointing out that: “•Gentle Exercise such as walking or yoga can be a great way to boost your mood”.

In his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Engr. M. A, Adegbite, stressed the importance of Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) for the health and well-being of women and girls in the society.

Adegbite also said good menstrual hygiene practice played critical role in enabling women nd girls to reach their full potential through health and dignity; education and opportunities and breaking the silence.

Stating that MHM includes four aspects -awareness; access; use; s well as waste management, Adegbite said women experience lack of access to affordable menstrual hygiene products.

According to him, this is in addition to lack of access to other services such as sanitation and waste disposal systems needed to manage their menstrual cycles.

“Lack of access to waste disposal leads women to throw used products in toilet systems pit latrines, or discarded into open areas such s bodies of water. These practices pose dangers to workers who handle these wastes as it increases possible exposure to blood borne infections in soaked menstrual products and exposure to chemicals found in menstrual hygiene products. Inappropriate disposal also creates pressures on sanitation systems as menstrual hygiene products create sewage blockages”, Adegbite stated.

In his remarks, the WaterAid Nigeria Country Director, Evelyn Mere, stated that this year’s commemoration was phenomenal as it marked 10 years; celebrating a decade of raising awareness about the fundamental role that good menstrual health and hygiene (MHH) plays in enabling women, girls and all who menstruate to reach their full potential.

According to Mere,the resultant factor for lack of information about menstruation leads to unhygienic and unhealthy menstrual practices creating misconceptions and negative attitudes, which motivate, among others, shaming, bullying, and even gender-based violence.

“This year’s theme ‘Together for a #Period Friendly World’ is apt as it calls for a multisectoral approach in addressing the stigma and taboos surrounding menstruation and creating a world where everyone can access the products, period education and period-friendly infrastructure they need.

“WaterAid is committed to working in schools and communities in Nigeria to ensure people have practical information on menstrual health and hygiene as well as access to decent toilet facilities and safe, affordable products including guidance on how to make their own reusable materials and how to use menstrual materials safely”, the WaterAid Country Director stated.  (www.naija247news.com).

