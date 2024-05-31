Western Digital Showcases World’s Highest Capacity 2.5” Portable HDD and Other Innovative Storage Solutions at GITEX Africa 2024

May 31,2024.

Western Digital, a global leader in data storage solutions, is currently showcasing its latest innovations at GITEX Africa, which runs from 27-31 May 2024. Among the highlights are the world’s highest storage capacity in a 2.5″ portable HDD, the WD My Passport portable HDD line, and the new 8TB SanDisk® Desk Drive. As digital content traffic surges, driven by social networks, mobile device adoption, and internet growth, the demand for high-performing, high-capacity storage solutions is increasing. Western Digital’s participation in GITEX Africa underscores its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology tailored to the unique data storage needs of the African market.

The new 8TB SanDisk® Desk Drive, the highest capacity yet on an external desktop SSD, is on display at the event. This SSD offers content creators and business professionals a fast and reliable way to back up quickly and access high-resolution photos, videos, and files in a single, convenient location. The need for flexible, high-capacity storage solutions is growing among digital creators, tech enthusiasts, and professionals who generate massive amounts of content.

The WD My Passport hard drive line now offers capacities of up to 6TB, allowing adventurers to store more and effortlessly back up their digital memories. The My Passport® Ultra drive, equipped with USB-C™ technology and a sleek metal design, is ready to use out of the box and features a slim, portable form factor. It also provides password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep content safe and secure. The drives come in various colors to match any style.

Ghassan Azzi, Sales Director for Africa at Western Digital, commented on their participation at GITEX Africa 2024, stating, “At GITEX Africa 2024, we will be presenting our flagship products to the African market and showing how we can help empower African businesses and consumers with innovative data storage solutions. Africa is undergoing rapid evolution, and our technology is designed to be adaptable to the continent’s changing needs. This year, our showcased products have a strong focus on meeting both professional and personal needs, aligning closely with consumer preferences and applications.”

Also on display at the Western Digital booth is the 24TB G-DRIVE® PROJECT, part of the new range of 24TB SanDisk Professional desktop solutions. This external HDD allows quick backup or adds extra storage to computers, saving valuable project work. It is compatible with Thunderbolt 3™ and USB-C (10Gbps) and features a PRO-BLADE™ SSD Mag slot for modular SSD performance in sharing and editing across devices.

Western Digital is also showcasing various consumer flagship products aimed at photographers, content creators, and gamers. These include the SanDisk Extreme PRO® Portable SSD with up to 4TB capacity and 2000MB/s read/write speeds, the WD Blue® SN580 NVMe SSD with up to 4,150 MB/s read speeds, and nCache™ 4.0 technology and the WD_BLACK™ SN850P NVMe SSD with up to 4TB capacity and read speeds up to 7,300MB/s, officially licensed for the PlayStation® 5 console.

Additionally, enterprise-focused products are on display, such as the WD Purple® Pro HDDs for smart video and surveillance, WD Gold® HDDs for enterprise customers, and the Ultrastar® DC HC570 22TB CMR HDDs designed for cloud and data centers.

Attendees and delegates at GITEX Africa can learn more by visiting Western Digital's stand number 5B-30

