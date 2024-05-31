Menu
“We Have Successfully Defended Our Right to Govern,” Declares Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed that his administration inherited 34 incomplete projects worth over N225.279 billion across 13 local government areas.

Speaking on Wednesday during the presentation of his administration’s one-year scorecard in Port Harcourt, Fubara also announced the awarding of nine new road projects valued at N534.332 billion.

Despite facing a significant political crisis just three months into his tenure, Fubara highlighted his administration’s achievements in delivering key projects across the state. “We started this journey with a bang. We were focused and determined to make the change we promised with a sense of urgency. But then, we suddenly found ourselves in the cesspit of crisis. It was not just an ordinary political crisis. It was a vicious existential crisis,” Fubara stated.

He expressed relief that the worst of the crisis was over, emphasizing the administration’s resilience in defending their mandate and advancing the state’s progress. “We have successfully defended our rights and opportunity to govern our state and advance its progress in freedom, and we will continue to prevail,” he said.

Reflecting on the changes since he assumed office, Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing Rivers State’s interests and ensuring the delivery of democratic dividends and good governance. He reiterated his promise to focus on economic growth, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and agriculture as outlined in his blueprint for building a resilient and progressive state.

Governor Fubara proudly reported significant achievements in his first year despite unprecedented challenges, showcasing visible progress across various sectors.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

