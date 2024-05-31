Menu
Search
Subscribe
Monetary & Fiscal Policy

Tax reform committee proposes N800/$ as customs import duty rate

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms has recommended that the federal government adopt an exchange rate of N800 per one US dollar for computing Customs import duty

This proposal was announced by the committee’s chairman, Taiwo Oyedele, during a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday.

Oyedele highlighted the challenges businesses face due to the volatility of the foreign exchange (FX) market, which causes frequent changes in the import duty rate. He emphasised the need for stability to allow businesses to plan adequately.

“When we did the budget, we said naira to dollar will be N800, now it is 1,000 something. People need to plan,” Oyedele stated. He further urged the government to sign an order that would set the exchange rate at N800 for customs import duty for the remainder of the year.

“When we did the budget, we said naira to the dollar would be N800, now it is 1,000 something. People need to plan.

“We are saying that the government can sign an order that says N800 per dollar should be used for paying Customs duties for the rest of the year till December. So, we have proposed N800,” he said.

Recall that the exchange rate for computing Customs duties has been witnessing rapid adjustments by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The committee’s proposal aligns with the popular opinion of industry stakeholders who called for hedging of the exchange rate for Customs duties.

The director-general of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Muda Yusuf, said the exchange rate for computing import duty should be within the fiscal policy space because it relates to trade.

“The fiscal policy authorities are more in tune with the realities of business; thus, the FX rate for import duty is used to regulate trade flow and should be within their purview,” he advocated.

Yusuf called for a review of the 2023 Customs Act and quarterly hedging of the exchange rate at N1,000 or N1,100 to protect businesses.National secretary of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, Kingsley Igwe, said the CBN should hedge or benchmark the FX rate for duty payment because the fluctuating rate is affecting investor confidence.

“The predictability of the cost of clearing in Nigeria is retrogressive due to the fluctuating FX rate for duty payment, which is not good for Nigeria’s logistics performance index rating,” Igwe said.

In the first quarter alone, a total of 28 rates were directed by the CBN for computing Customs duties, according to Wale Adeniyi, comptroller general of Customs.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
ZENITH BANK INTRODUCES NEXT GENERATION DIGITAL SCREEN EXPERIENCE AT AJOSE ADEOGUN ROUNDABOUT
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

ZENITH BANK INTRODUCES NEXT GENERATION DIGITAL SCREEN EXPERIENCE AT AJOSE ADEOGUN ROUNDABOUT

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
Outgoing Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Zenith Bank Plc, Dr....

Military Confirms Killing Of Five Soldiers By IPOB/ESN In Abia

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The military has confirmed an attack...

Another of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s child files to drop actor’s last name on 18th birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Another one of Brad Pitt and...

Huggies Manufacturer To Leave Nigeria Due To Harsh Economy

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Diaper and sanitary pad manufacturer, Kimberley...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ZENITH BANK INTRODUCES NEXT GENERATION DIGITAL SCREEN EXPERIENCE AT AJOSE ADEOGUN ROUNDABOUT

Banks & Finance 0
Outgoing Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Zenith Bank Plc, Dr....

Military Confirms Killing Of Five Soldiers By IPOB/ESN In Abia

Security News 0
May 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The military has confirmed an attack...

Another of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s child files to drop actor’s last name on 18th birthday

Lifestyle News 0
May 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Another one of Brad Pitt and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

ZENITH BANK INTRODUCES NEXT GENERATION DIGITAL SCREEN EXPERIENCE AT AJOSE ADEOGUN...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0