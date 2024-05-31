Stock Market Sustains Bullish Trend, All Share Index Appreciates by 0.46%

May 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Thursday sustained bullish trend, gaining four out of the last four trading sessions.

The All Share Index appreciated by 0.46%, closing at 99,276.03 points from the previous close of 98,818.04 points.

Investors gained N259 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.46% to close at N56.159 trillion from the previous close of N55.900 trillion.

An aggregate of 309.7 million units of shares were traded in 7,035 deals, valued at N5.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 32 equities emerged as gainers against 12 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

International Energy Insurance and SEPLAT led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N1.54 and N3,410.00 from the previous close N1.40 and N3,100.00 respectively

ETERNA OIL, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings and JAPAULGOLD among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.87%, 9.84% and 9.73% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Cornerstone Insurance led other price decliners as it sheds 8.81% of its share price.

International Breweries and Prestige Assurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.75% and 8.47% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCEESSCORP traded about 52 million units of its shares in 754 deals, valued at about N890 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 39 million units of its shares in 509 deals, valued at about N1.3 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded about 32 million units of its shares in 167 deals, valued at N229.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).

