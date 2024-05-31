Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Sustains Bullish Trend, All Share Index Appreciates by 0.46%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Thursday sustained bullish trend, gaining four out of the last four trading sessions.

The All Share Index appreciated by 0.46%, closing at 99,276.03 points from the previous close of 98,818.04 points.

Investors gained N259 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.46% to close at N56.159 trillion from the previous close of N55.900 trillion.

An aggregate of 309.7 million units of shares were traded in 7,035 deals, valued at N5.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 32 equities emerged as gainers against 12 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

International Energy Insurance and SEPLAT led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N1.54 and N3,410.00 from the previous close N1.40 and N3,100.00 respectively

ETERNA OIL, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings and JAPAULGOLD among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.87%, 9.84% and 9.73% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Cornerstone Insurance led other price decliners as it sheds 8.81% of its share price.

International Breweries and Prestige Assurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.75% and 8.47% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCEESSCORP traded about 52 million units of its shares in 754 deals, valued at about N890 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 39 million units of its shares in 509 deals, valued at about N1.3 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded about 32 million units of its shares in 167 deals, valued at N229.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Deeper Life Bible Church Debunks Rumors of Pastor Kumuyi’s Relocation to the UK
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Deeper Life Bible Church Debunks Rumors of Pastor Kumuyi’s Relocation to the UK

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The Deeper Life Bible Church has refuted widespread social...

Committee Recommends Fixed N800/USD Rate for Import Duties Amid Forex Volatility

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms...

Nigeria’s new anthem, written by a Briton, sparks criticism after a contentious law is passed

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria adopted a new national...

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for Security and Growth

The Editor The Editor -
In a bid to enhance collective security and foster...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Deeper Life Bible Church Debunks Rumors of Pastor Kumuyi’s Relocation to the UK

Church News 0
The Deeper Life Bible Church has refuted widespread social...

Committee Recommends Fixed N800/USD Rate for Import Duties Amid Forex Volatility

Revenue and Taxation 0
The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms...

Nigeria’s new anthem, written by a Briton, sparks criticism after a contentious law is passed

Top Stories 0
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria adopted a new national...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Deeper Life Bible Church Debunks Rumors of Pastor Kumuyi’s Relocation to...

Peter Okafor - 0