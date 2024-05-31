South East Governors Condemn Deadly Attack on Soldiers in Abia

The South East Governors’ Forum has condemned the attack that left two soldiers dead at a checkpoint in Aba, Abia State, on Thursday morning.

Suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) reportedly carried out the attack at Obikabia junction to enforce a sit-at-home directive. The assailants also burned security patrol vehicles as part of their actions to commemorate Biafra Day.

Addressing the press in Owerri, Imo State Governor and Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, described the incident as “unfortunate” and condemned the unprovoked attack on soldiers who were on duty.

Uzodimma expressed that the incident is a setback to the peace process pursued by the South East governors in collaboration with the Federal Government, security agencies, and other stakeholders. He stressed that such attacks portray the region in a negative light, suggesting a lack of empathy for human lives.

The governor extended condolences to the Chief of Army Staff and the families of the slain soldiers. He assured that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure peace in the South East, urging security agencies to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the attack.

Uzodimma also called on the residents of the South East, particularly in Imo, to overcome their fears and resume their daily activities, emphasizing that significant efforts have been made to provide security.

“We have peace in Imo; I want people to go about their businesses without fear of being molested by anyone. We are after the perpetrators. Those who think we shouldn’t live should not live,” he stated.

