Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Peter Obi’s Camp Refutes Claims of Receiving N850 Million for 2023 Election Campaign

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for Obi-Datti, has responded to allegations made by Mr. Calistus Okafor regarding funds exchanged between Labour Party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, and presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Tanko refuted the claim, stating that Obi did not receive any funds from the party for the 2023 elections, and instead, it was Obi who contributed financially to the party.

He challenged Okafor to provide evidence supporting the allegations against Obi.

Tanko emphasized Obi’s commitment to financial integrity in both his private and public life, highlighting his demand for accountability and transparency from those around him.

Tanko, who was deeply involved in the campaign, asserted that to his knowledge, the party did not provide direct financial support to Obi for campaign activities.

Furthermore, Tanko addressed the ongoing smear campaign against Obi, attributing it to individuals threatened by his growing popularity among Nigerians.

He criticized those diverting attention from pressing national issues such as insecurity and poverty to attack Obi’s character.

Tanko concluded by expressing confidence that Nigeria would overcome its challenges, despite the efforts of detractors, and emphasized the need to focus on addressing the nation’s critical issues rather than engaging in political mudslinging.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigeria’s Schengen Visa Applicants’ To Spend €9.53 Million in 2024 as Slovenia, EU Announce New Fees
Next article
Court Grants Bail to Woman Accused of Negative Facebook Review on Erisco Foods Product
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Grants Bail to Woman Accused of Negative Facebook Review on Erisco Foods Product

Paid Content Paid Content -
A Federal High Court in Abuja has approved bail...

Nigeria’s Schengen Visa Applicants’ To Spend €9.53 Million in 2024 as Slovenia, EU Announce New Fees

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Slovenia Announces Increased Schengen Visa Fees for Third-Country...

“We Have Successfully Defended Our Right to Govern,” Declares Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed that his...

CBN ACT: Central Bank of Nigeria must be free from political influence to function properly.” Analyst says

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Analyst Highlights Risks to Economic Stability if Central Bank...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Grants Bail to Woman Accused of Negative Facebook Review on Erisco Foods Product

Cases & Trials 0
A Federal High Court in Abuja has approved bail...

Nigeria’s Schengen Visa Applicants’ To Spend €9.53 Million in 2024 as Slovenia, EU Announce New Fees

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
Slovenia Announces Increased Schengen Visa Fees for Third-Country...

“We Have Successfully Defended Our Right to Govern,” Declares Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara

South South 0
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed that his...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Court Grants Bail to Woman Accused of Negative Facebook Review on...

Paid Content - 0