Ministers who fail to meet renewed hope expectations will be fired, Tinubu warns cabinet members

President Bola Tinubu announced on Thursday that ministers who fail to meet performance expectations in his cabinet will be dismissed.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a meeting with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President emphasized the need for accountability and effectiveness in local government administration. He stated, “I thank the cabinet members for their efforts, but I will relieve any of them of their duties anytime I feel that they are failing Nigerians.”

President Tinubu expressed concern that state governors were not sufficiently promoting development at the grassroots level and urged traditional rulers to hold governors accountable. He criticized the mismanagement of state resources amid growing insecurity, a high number of out-of-school children, and economic challenges, especially at the local government level.

Since the withdrawal of the fuel subsidy in May 2023, the monthly Federal Account Allocation Committee has seen an increase in allocations, rising by as much as 69 percent. In October 2023, states shared over N900 billion, an increase of over N120 billion from August allocations. Under the current sharing formula, the Federal Government receives 52.68 percent of the revenue, states 26.72 percent, and local governments 20.60 percent.

President Tinubu urged the ACF to hold governors accountable for local government performance, emphasizing the importance of effective service delivery at the local level. He questioned, “Who is being held accountable for the performance of the 774 local governments? Maybe we should look at recalibrating.”

Highlighting the significance of education, the President described the situation of out-of-school children in Nigeria as unacceptable. The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund recently estimated that there are about 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria.

“The question of out-of-school children is unacceptable. Education is a tool against poverty, and that is what brought many of us here. We must use our education to serve the people and improve their conditions,” he said.

On security, President Tinubu praised National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu for his efforts and promised further investment in technology to enhance national security. He also addressed economic development and livestock management, calling for increased land availability for dairy farms to boost the economy.

The President appealed for national unity and continued support for his government. He directed the establishment of a committee to follow up on issues raised at the meeting, with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, leading the efforts.

Bashir Dalhatu, leader of the delegation and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of ACF, congratulated President Tinubu on his first year in office and expressed the Forum’s appreciation for his achievements and service to the country. He noted, “Your Excellency’s vigorous, firm, and credible commitments and assurances to Northerners proved to be a game-changer.”

The ACF applauded the President for his efforts in funding agriculture and education, maintaining good relations with Nigeria’s neighbors, and prioritizing infrastructure projects like the Sokoto-Badagry Highway and the Ajaokuta Steel Complex. Dalhatu expressed confidence that President Tinubu would continue to address the economic and social challenges in Northern Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related