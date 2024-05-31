Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Nigeria’s new anthem, written by a Briton, sparks criticism after a contentious law is passed

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria adopted a new national anthem on Wednesday, reviving a version last used nearly 50 years ago. This change follows a swiftly passed law, which has drawn widespread criticism for its lack of public consultation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu signed the law a day after its approval by Nigeria’s National Assembly, which is controlled by the governing party. The bill, introduced and passed within a week, replaced the “Arise, O Compatriots” anthem in use since 1978.

The reinstated anthem, “Nigeria We Hail Thee,” was Nigeria’s first national anthem following independence in 1960. Composed by British expatriate Lillian Jean Williams, it was later replaced by the military.

The decision has sparked significant public backlash. Former education minister Oby Ezekwesili and others criticized the move, arguing that the public was not consulted and the new anthem’s colonial-era language is outdated. Supporters, however, believe the change corrects the adoption of a military-era anthem and promotes national ideology.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for Security and Growth
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for Security and Growth

The Editor The Editor -
In a bid to enhance collective security and foster...

GITEX, World’s Largest Tech Fair, to Debut in Nigeria in 2025

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The world's largest technology fair, GITEX, will be held...

Nestlé Nigeria Revalues Assets to N305.4 Billion Amid Economic Challenges

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Nestlé Nigeria Plc (Nestlé) has revalued its property, plant,...

Emulate Makinde’s exemplary leadership in Oyo – Tinubu tells govs

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
President Tinubu Praises Governor Makinde's Leadership During Road Commissioning President...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for Security and Growth

Geopolitics 0
In a bid to enhance collective security and foster...

GITEX, World’s Largest Tech Fair, to Debut in Nigeria in 2025

Big Tech 0
The world's largest technology fair, GITEX, will be held...

Nestlé Nigeria Revalues Assets to N305.4 Billion Amid Economic Challenges

Quoted Companies 0
Nestlé Nigeria Plc (Nestlé) has revalued its property, plant,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for...

The Editor - 0