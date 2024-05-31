Nigeria Cracks Down on Illegal Mining Sites, Confiscates 2,000 Tonnes of Lithium

ABUJA – In a decisive move to eradicate illegal mining activities in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, the Mining Marshals, a specialized unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have arrested three suspects in Gaube, Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The suspects were found with 2,000 tonnes of illegally mined lithium.

Illegal Mining Operation Uncovered by NSCDC in Abuja

Through meticulous intelligence gathering and surveillance, the Mining Marshals led by Assistant Commandant John Onoja Attah, successfully sealed the illegal mining site and apprehended the suspects. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects lacked any documentation authorizing their mining activities on the site.

2,000 Tonnes of Illegally Mined Lithium Seized by NSCDC

The NSCDC’s Mining Marshals discovered over 2,000 tonnes of lithium on the ground during the operation, underscoring the large scale of the illegal mining operation. The suspects confessed to operating illegally on the site for over a year, effectively displacing lawful miners and investors.

Mining Marshals Crack Down on Illegal Activities in Abuja

Equipment and minerals seized at the illegal mining site have been marked as exhibits for prosecution. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the illegal activities. This operation is part of a broader effort to combat revenue loss and promote legal mining operations in Nigeria.

Federal Government Intensifies Fight Against Illegal Mining

The operation, code-named “OPERATION HAYAKIN KOGO,” is a collaborative effort between the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, and the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi. This crackdown sends a strong message that the federal government will no longer tolerate illegal activities undermining the growth and development of Nigeria’s mining sector.

