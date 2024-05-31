Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Nigeria Cracks Down on Illegal Mining Sites, Confiscates 2,000 Tonnes of Lithium

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

ABUJA – In a decisive move to eradicate illegal mining activities in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, the Mining Marshals, a specialized unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have arrested three suspects in Gaube, Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The suspects were found with 2,000 tonnes of illegally mined lithium.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Illegal Mining Operation Uncovered by NSCDC in Abuja

Through meticulous intelligence gathering and surveillance, the Mining Marshals led by Assistant Commandant John Onoja Attah, successfully sealed the illegal mining site and apprehended the suspects. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects lacked any documentation authorizing their mining activities on the site.

2,000 Tonnes of Illegally Mined Lithium Seized by NSCDC

The NSCDC’s Mining Marshals discovered over 2,000 tonnes of lithium on the ground during the operation, underscoring the large scale of the illegal mining operation. The suspects confessed to operating illegally on the site for over a year, effectively displacing lawful miners and investors.

Mining Marshals Crack Down on Illegal Activities in Abuja

Equipment and minerals seized at the illegal mining site have been marked as exhibits for prosecution. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the illegal activities. This operation is part of a broader effort to combat revenue loss and promote legal mining operations in Nigeria.

Federal Government Intensifies Fight Against Illegal Mining

The operation, code-named “OPERATION HAYAKIN KOGO,” is a collaborative effort between the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, and the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi. This crackdown sends a strong message that the federal government will no longer tolerate illegal activities undermining the growth and development of Nigeria’s mining sector.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Ministers who fail to meet renewed hope expectations will be fired, Tinubu warns cabinet members
Next article
South East Governors Condemn Deadly Attack on Soldiers in Abia
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for Security and Growth

The Editor The Editor -
In a bid to enhance collective security and foster...

GITEX, World’s Largest Tech Fair, to Debut in Nigeria in 2025

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The world's largest technology fair, GITEX, will be held...

Nestlé Nigeria Revalues Assets to N305.4 Billion Amid Economic Challenges

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Nestlé Nigeria Plc (Nestlé) has revalued its property, plant,...

Emulate Makinde’s exemplary leadership in Oyo – Tinubu tells govs

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
President Tinubu Praises Governor Makinde's Leadership During Road Commissioning President...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for Security and Growth

Geopolitics 0
In a bid to enhance collective security and foster...

GITEX, World’s Largest Tech Fair, to Debut in Nigeria in 2025

Big Tech 0
The world's largest technology fair, GITEX, will be held...

Nestlé Nigeria Revalues Assets to N305.4 Billion Amid Economic Challenges

Quoted Companies 0
Nestlé Nigeria Plc (Nestlé) has revalued its property, plant,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for...

The Editor - 0