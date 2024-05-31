Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for Security and Growth

In a bid to enhance collective security and foster socioeconomic growth, Niger has invited ECOWAS member states to join the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). The AES, formed by Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali in September 2023, aims to address regional challenges outside the framework of ECOWAS.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The invitation, extended by Niger’s Minister at the Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank in Nairobi, Kenya, emphasizes cultural sovereignty and dignity. Despite sanctions and disagreements with ECOWAS, Niger seeks to expand the AES to include more member nations, aiming for a unified approach to regional issues.

This call follows efforts by Ghana and Nigeria to support the reunification of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso within ECOWAS. However, the AES countries previously withdrew from ECOWAS, citing the group’s ineffectiveness in combating terrorism.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related