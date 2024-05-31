Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for Security and Growth

By: The Editor

Date:

In a bid to enhance collective security and foster socioeconomic growth, Niger has invited ECOWAS member states to join the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). The AES, formed by Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali in September 2023, aims to address regional challenges outside the framework of ECOWAS.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The invitation, extended by Niger’s Minister at the Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank in Nairobi, Kenya, emphasizes cultural sovereignty and dignity. Despite sanctions and disagreements with ECOWAS, Niger seeks to expand the AES to include more member nations, aiming for a unified approach to regional issues.

This call follows efforts by Ghana and Nigeria to support the reunification of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso within ECOWAS. However, the AES countries previously withdrew from ECOWAS, citing the group’s ineffectiveness in combating terrorism.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
GITEX, World’s Largest Tech Fair, to Debut in Nigeria in 2025
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

GITEX, World’s Largest Tech Fair, to Debut in Nigeria in 2025

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The world's largest technology fair, GITEX, will be held...

Nestlé Nigeria Revalues Assets to N305.4 Billion Amid Economic Challenges

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Nestlé Nigeria Plc (Nestlé) has revalued its property, plant,...

Emulate Makinde’s exemplary leadership in Oyo – Tinubu tells govs

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
President Tinubu Praises Governor Makinde's Leadership During Road Commissioning President...

South East Governors Condemn Deadly Attack on Soldiers in Abia

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The South East Governors' Forum has condemned the attack...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

GITEX, World’s Largest Tech Fair, to Debut in Nigeria in 2025

Big Tech 0
The world's largest technology fair, GITEX, will be held...

Nestlé Nigeria Revalues Assets to N305.4 Billion Amid Economic Challenges

Quoted Companies 0
Nestlé Nigeria Plc (Nestlé) has revalued its property, plant,...

Emulate Makinde’s exemplary leadership in Oyo – Tinubu tells govs

South West 0
President Tinubu Praises Governor Makinde's Leadership During Road Commissioning President...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

GITEX, World’s Largest Tech Fair, to Debut in Nigeria in 2025

Peter Okafor - 0