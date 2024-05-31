Menu
NCC Targets 50% Improvement In Telecom QoS by 2024

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has said it is working towards achieving a 50% improvement in the quality of services (QoS) in the telecommunications industry by the end of this year.

The Commission said this in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Mouka, where it highlighted activities of the telecom regulator in the first year of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to the NCC, the 50% QoS improvement is one of the targets set by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani and the Commission is working towards realising this goal.

NCC said other targets in Tijani’s Strategic Agenda 2023, include boosting Nigeria’s broadband penetration rate to 70% by the end of 2025; delivering a data download speed of 25Mbps in urban areas and 10Mbps in rural areas by the end of 2025; and providing coverage for, at least, 80% of the country’s population, especially the underserved and unserved populations by the end of 2026.

Other targets include to reduce the gap of unconnected Nigerians in rural areas from 61% to less than 20% by 2027 and to secure between 300% to 500% increase in broadband investment by the end of 2027.

Highlighting how the NCC is driving improvement in the quality of telecom services, the regulator stated:

“The Commission, under Dr. Aminu Maida, rather than taking a national outlook on data collection for quality of service delivery, has adopted an approach where more granular data is collected from operators and analysed to determine quality of service at very small, local levels, to allow the deployment of optimised solutions or regulatory actions where needed.

“Maida’s approach focuses on ensuring that the consumers receive an enhanced Quality of Experience, beyond the narrow and very technically-evaluated Quality of Service.”

“Quality of experience takes into account all touch points along the consumer’s journey in using telecom services from selection, through onboarding, usage, support and even off-boarding.

This means that consumers are empowered to make the right network selection, enjoy a seamless onboarding into the network of their choice, enjoy quality service at fair costs, receive responsive customer service and enjoy protected off-boarding where they choose to leave the network," the Commission added.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
