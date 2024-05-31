Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

Navigating the supply chain for Scope 3 emissions

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

May 31,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

It is encouraging notes that datacentres across the globe are taking proactive steps to incorporate renewable energy into their overall energy supply posture, moving one step closer to reaching their decarbonisation goals.

However, there are still some significant hurdles to overcome and probably the most challenging is Scope 3 emissions. In fact, according to research by the UN Global Compact, more than 70% of company’s carbon emissions are Scope 3 which encompass indirect contributions like business travel, waste management, and the datacentre’s supply chain.

Businesses that are serious about decarbonisation effort need to look beyond their own operations and address their entire value chain. Furthermore, they have to encourage and help suppliers, customers, and other business partners to strive for greater energy efficiency and cleaner energy procurement.

Data collection practices for a reporting framework

Quantifying Scope 3 emissions in the value chain falls within with broader efforts to comprehensively assess and manage environmental impact. Here, a data-driven approach is essential for operators to identify and categorise emissions from operations and the supply chain, enabling targeted efforts for impactful carbon reduction. This includes scrutinising outsourced IT services from cloud and colocation providers.

The challenges datacentre operators often face is a lack of reliable supplier data, quantitative tools, and an accounting/reporting methodology. Establishing a GHG framework that incorporates accurate carbon counting, target setting, and systematic data and emission source reviews can assist in creating an achievable reduction plan.

Electricity generation, GHG greenhouse gas) emissions, and water consumption determine the carbon footprint and water footprint of datacentre including that of its suppliers. To be successful, suppliers must provide datacentre operators with their own Scope 3 emissions data, related to the products used in their datacentres.

These emissions vary significantly depending on many factors including datacentre size, redundancy level, location, electricity emission factor, core and shell construction, IT equipment configuration, energy efficiency, equipment lifespan and replacement frequency and value chain activities.reporting can provide a competitive advantage

Beyond compliance, GHG reporting, including Scope 3 emissions, is recognised as a strategic practice that aligns with sustainability goals, manages risks, and positions companies as responsible entities in an environmentally conscious market.

This reporting also enhances investor confidence and investment from those seeking sustainable opportunities. Prioritising emissions reduction and sustainability in supply chains provides a competitive edge, contributing to business continuity and overall company reputation.

Vendor commitment to reducing embodied carbon

As mentioned, Scope 3 emissions pose a reporting challenge which is why datacentre operators to must integrate sustainability into their selection criteria for equipment suppliers and service providers.

Vendors should commit to reducing the embodied carbon of their products, making environmental product disclosure documents easily accessible. By actively seeking environmentally conscious suppliers, datacentre operators can play a vital role in reducing the overall carbon footprint associated with Scope 3 emissions.

While many organisations have focused on measuring and reporting Scope 1 and 2 emissions, addressing Scope 3 emissions can be daunting. Schneider Electric offers resources and tools to help organisations define Scope 3 emissions, including an inventory of nine emissions source categories and datacentre-specific subcategories for accounting and reporting.

This includes a modelling tool to estimate CO2 emissions by simulating energy consumption within data centres, accounting for factors like power consumption and overall efficiency. Following these steps, datacentres can enhance their understanding of Scope 3 emissions and implement tools and practices to work towards reducing their environmental impact.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Data centres form part healthcare critical systems – carrying the load and so much more
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Data centres form part healthcare critical systems – carrying the load and so much more

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
May 31,2024. The adage, knowledge is king couldn’t be more...

Western Digital Showcases World’s Highest Capacity 2.5” Portable HDD and Other Innovative Storage Solutions at GITEX Africa 2024

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
May 31,2024. Western Digital, a global leader in data storage...

Dangote Refinery’s Naphtha Exports Boost Clean Tanker Ton-Mile Demand

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Nigeria's Dangote refinery, the largest in Africa and constructed...

“OPEC+ Woos African Oil Producers Amid Global Market Shifts”

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
As sanctions, production cuts, and non-OPEC output erode OPEC+'s...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Data centres form part healthcare critical systems – carrying the load and so much more

Technology 0
May 31,2024. The adage, knowledge is king couldn’t be more...

Western Digital Showcases World’s Highest Capacity 2.5” Portable HDD and Other Innovative Storage Solutions at GITEX Africa 2024

Technology 0
May 31,2024. Western Digital, a global leader in data storage...

Dangote Refinery’s Naphtha Exports Boost Clean Tanker Ton-Mile Demand

Oil Markets 0
Nigeria's Dangote refinery, the largest in Africa and constructed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Data centres form part healthcare critical systems – carrying the load...

Peter Okafor - 0