Naira Depreciates To N1,484.75/$1 At The Official Market

May 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira depreciated on Thursday at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX), which is the official market, by losing 11.7 per cent or N155.10 against the US Dollar to sell for N1,329.65/$1 compared with the previous day’s rate of N1,484.75/$1.

Data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange indicated that the day’s turnover decreased by 30.0 per cent or $100.13 million to $235.76 million from the $336.54 million recorded in the previous trading session.

In the parallel market, the local currency gained N5 against its American counterpart on Thursday to trade at N1,485/$1, in contrast to midweek’s value of N1,490/$1.

However, the Naira appreciated against the Pound Sterling in the spot market yesterday by N239.52 to wrap the session at N1,524.52/£1 compared with Wednesday’s closing price of N1,764.43/£1 and against the Euro, the Nigerian currency improved by N203.95 to quote at N1,297.43/€1 versus N1,500.58/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related