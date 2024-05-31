Menu
Military Confirms Killing Of Five Soldiers By IPOB/ESN In Abia

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The military has confirmed an attack on its troops by the terrorists of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Abia State on Thursday, killing five personnel.

A statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the attack took place at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Areas adjourning Aba metropolis, where troops of Operation Udoka were deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens.

He said the terrorists who attacked the troops in the surprise assault, came in three-tinted Toyota Prado SUVs and others, from built up areas surrounding the checkpoint.

The military also confirmed that six civilians were killed in the crossfire that ensued between the terrorists and the troops.

According to Major General Buba, investigation are ongoing concerning the attack. The military also promised to retaliate the attack on its troops, vowing that their response would be brutal.

“Troops of OP UDO KA deployed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Areas adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia State were attacked and sadly killed by terrorist of IPOB/ ESN.

“The troops deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens were massively attacked by the terrorist. The terrorists, in three-tinted Prado Toyota SUVs and others from built-up areas surrounding the checkpoint, sprang a surprise attack on the checkpoint. The attack sadly took the lives of 5 personnel of the armed forces killed in action.

“The armed forces mourns the death of these troops as each and every soldier lost in battle is a terrible loss. Meanwhile, investigation are ongoing concerning the attack.

“Overall, it must be reiterated that the lifeline of the terrorist is the people and this situation is no exemption. Winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible. The IPOB capitalised on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops. The situation leaves more to be desired.

“Accordingly, it is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops. The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat,” the statement read.

The IPOB/ESN terrorists launched the attack on the soldiers while enforcing a sit-at-home order across the south-east.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
