Kano mosque bomb explosion death toll hits 21

By
Azonuchechi Chukwu
-

May 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The death toll in the Kano mosque explosion has risen from 17 to 21.

Thirty-eight-year-old Shafi’u Abubakar attacked a mosque at Gezawa area of Kano State leading to the death of many worshippers.

Abubakar was said to have allegedly sprayed the mosque area with petrol, locked the door, and set the mosque on fire when some 32 worshippers were observing their morning prayers (Subhi prayers).

When police arrested him, he said he did so to take revenge after spotting his family members who allegedly cheated him in inheritance sharing praying in the mosque.

A resident of the area, Hamisu Abasawa, who confirmed the number of casualties, said they are left with only four patients in the hospital with various degrees of injuries.

“We have so far lost 21 persons. We are now left with only four patients in the hospital.

“The patients are three youths and one adult,” Abasawa said.

The suspect had been arraigned before an upper Shariah court presided over by Halhalatu Zakariya and remanded in the correctional facility until May 31 for hearing.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
