GITEX, World’s Largest Tech Fair, to Debut in Nigeria in 2025

The world’s largest technology fair, GITEX, will be held in Nigeria for the first time in 2025. This announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General and CEO of Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, at GITEX AFRICA in Marrakech, Morocco.

This move marks GITEX Global’s expansion into Nigeria, after its successful launch in Morocco in May 2023. Scheduled to be held in Lagos, the event aims to integrate the Nigerian tech ecosystem with GITEX Africa and extend its reach into Europe.

“Bringing GITEX to Nigeria will enhance productivity in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and technology, and showcase Nigerian innovations globally,” said Abdullahi. He emphasized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to trade and economic diversification and highlighted the event’s potential to energize Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

Trixie LohMirmand expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting Nigeria’s excellence in GITEX pitch competitions and its status as Africa’s fastest-growing country for developers. “By bringing GITEX to Nigeria, we aim to tap into the country’s vast potential and explore opportunities in AI, digital health, and fintech,” she said.

While no specific launch date has been provided, the initiative promises unprecedented opportunities for Nigerian startups to export their technology and ideas to new markets.

