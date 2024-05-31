Menu
ExxonMobil ends 33 years Nigerian lease, scales down operations

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

ExxonMobil, alongside industry giants Shell, TotalEnergies, and Eni, is steering towards a recalibration of its Nigerian operations, marking a significant departure from its longstanding presence in Lagos’s Lekki district.

The decision not to renew its 33-year-old lease on expansive offices signifies a strategic move to scale down operations in Nigeria.

While security concerns have been a prevailing motif prompting exits from the oil-rich Niger Delta, regulatory hurdles have perpetuated the status quo. With

ExxonMobil’s imminent sale of land and shallow-water assets to local player Seplat Energy, regulatory approval inches closer, signaling a pivotal shift in Nigeria’s oil sector landscape.

Despite reassurances of a sustained Nigerian presence, Exxon’s relocation to smaller, purpose-built offices in the upscale Ikoyi area underscores a pragmatic approach towards downsizing. This transition, coupled with a focus on deepwater assets, underscores the company’s evolving strategy in Nigeria amidst governmental overtures to retain multinational oil interests.

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
