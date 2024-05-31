ExxonMobil ends 33 years Nigerian lease, scales down operations

ExxonMobil, alongside industry giants Shell, TotalEnergies, and Eni, is steering towards a recalibration of its Nigerian operations, marking a significant departure from its longstanding presence in Lagos’s Lekki district.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
The decision not to renew its 33-year-old lease on expansive offices signifies a strategic move to scale down operations in Nigeria.
While security concerns have been a prevailing motif prompting exits from the oil-rich Niger Delta, regulatory hurdles have perpetuated the status quo. With
ExxonMobil’s imminent sale of land and shallow-water assets to local player Seplat Energy, regulatory approval inches closer, signaling a pivotal shift in Nigeria’s oil sector landscape.
Despite reassurances of a sustained Nigerian presence, Exxon’s relocation to smaller, purpose-built offices in the upscale Ikoyi area underscores a pragmatic approach towards downsizing. This transition, coupled with a focus on deepwater assets, underscores the company’s evolving strategy in Nigeria amidst governmental overtures to retain multinational oil interests.
Discover more from Naija247news
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.