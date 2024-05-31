Emulate Makinde’s exemplary leadership in Oyo – Tinubu tells govs

President Tinubu Praises Governor Makinde’s Leadership During Road Commissioning

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on other states to emulate the exemplary leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. This commendation came during the commissioning of the 76.7-kilometer Adebayo Alao-Akala Memorial Expressway on Thursday.

Represented by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu lauded Governor Makinde’s numerous projects, emphasizing the long-lasting positive impact on the state and its people.

VP Shettima Applauds Oyo State’s Development Initiatives

“Governor Makinde, posterity will be kind to you. This serves as an exemplary model for every state and every Nigerian committed to the development of our great nation,” Vice President Shettima stated. He highlighted Governor Makinde’s inclusive leadership and ability to unite diverse groups for the state’s progress.

New Expressway to Boost Economic Activities in Oyo State

VP Shettima underscored the critical role of infrastructure in economic development. “A new road such as the one we are about to commission has the potential to open up new areas of economic activities, increase agricultural production, and accelerate the urbanization process,” he said.

Road Infrastructure Key to National Development, Says VP Shettima

The Vice President emphasized that good road networks are essential for fulfilling promises to the people and sustaining democracy. He noted the importance of connecting remote communities to the nation’s development efforts.

Governor Makinde’s Commitment to Infrastructure Development

Governor Makinde reaffirmed his dedication to improving Oyo State’s infrastructure, mentioning the ongoing 48km Eruwa-Ido to Ibadan road project, which will soon be completed.

Extensive Features of the Newly Commissioned Expressway

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Works, Professor Daud Sangodoyin, detailed the road’s construction features, including site clearing, earthworks, reinforced concrete drainage, bridges over Rivers Ogun and Oba, and pavement works.

Dignitaries Attend Commissioning of Adebayo Alao-Akala Memorial Expressway

The event was attended by notable figures, including Royal fathers, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum Abdulraman Abdulrazak, former First Ladies, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, and the Chief Judge of the state, among others.

President Tinubu’s administration aims to support each state in achieving its development objectives, with Oyo State playing a pivotal role in the nation’s economic agenda. The newly commissioned expressway is expected to enhance connectivity, boost the local economy, and improve the standard of living for Oyo State residents.

