Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Emulate Makinde’s exemplary leadership in Oyo – Tinubu tells govs

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

President Tinubu Praises Governor Makinde’s Leadership During Road Commissioning

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on other states to emulate the exemplary leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. This commendation came during the commissioning of the 76.7-kilometer Adebayo Alao-Akala Memorial Expressway on Thursday.

Represented by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu lauded Governor Makinde’s numerous projects, emphasizing the long-lasting positive impact on the state and its people.

VP Shettima Applauds Oyo State’s Development Initiatives

“Governor Makinde, posterity will be kind to you. This serves as an exemplary model for every state and every Nigerian committed to the development of our great nation,” Vice President Shettima stated. He highlighted Governor Makinde’s inclusive leadership and ability to unite diverse groups for the state’s progress.

New Expressway to Boost Economic Activities in Oyo State

VP Shettima underscored the critical role of infrastructure in economic development. “A new road such as the one we are about to commission has the potential to open up new areas of economic activities, increase agricultural production, and accelerate the urbanization process,” he said.

Road Infrastructure Key to National Development, Says VP Shettima

The Vice President emphasized that good road networks are essential for fulfilling promises to the people and sustaining democracy. He noted the importance of connecting remote communities to the nation’s development efforts.

Governor Makinde’s Commitment to Infrastructure Development

Governor Makinde reaffirmed his dedication to improving Oyo State’s infrastructure, mentioning the ongoing 48km Eruwa-Ido to Ibadan road project, which will soon be completed.

Extensive Features of the Newly Commissioned Expressway

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Works, Professor Daud Sangodoyin, detailed the road’s construction features, including site clearing, earthworks, reinforced concrete drainage, bridges over Rivers Ogun and Oba, and pavement works.

Dignitaries Attend Commissioning of Adebayo Alao-Akala Memorial Expressway

The event was attended by notable figures, including Royal fathers, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum Abdulraman Abdulrazak, former First Ladies, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, and the Chief Judge of the state, among others.

President Tinubu’s administration aims to support each state in achieving its development objectives, with Oyo State playing a pivotal role in the nation’s economic agenda. The newly commissioned expressway is expected to enhance connectivity, boost the local economy, and improve the standard of living for Oyo State residents.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
South East Governors Condemn Deadly Attack on Soldiers in Abia
Next article
Nestlé Nigeria Revalues Assets to N305.4 Billion Amid Economic Challenges
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for Security and Growth

The Editor The Editor -
In a bid to enhance collective security and foster...

GITEX, World’s Largest Tech Fair, to Debut in Nigeria in 2025

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The world's largest technology fair, GITEX, will be held...

Nestlé Nigeria Revalues Assets to N305.4 Billion Amid Economic Challenges

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Nestlé Nigeria Plc (Nestlé) has revalued its property, plant,...

South East Governors Condemn Deadly Attack on Soldiers in Abia

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The South East Governors' Forum has condemned the attack...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for Security and Growth

Geopolitics 0
In a bid to enhance collective security and foster...

GITEX, World’s Largest Tech Fair, to Debut in Nigeria in 2025

Big Tech 0
The world's largest technology fair, GITEX, will be held...

Nestlé Nigeria Revalues Assets to N305.4 Billion Amid Economic Challenges

Quoted Companies 0
Nestlé Nigeria Plc (Nestlé) has revalued its property, plant,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for...

The Editor - 0