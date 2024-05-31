EFCC arrests 40 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

May 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested 40 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Abuja.

Its spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said made this known in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, 18 of the suspects were arrested at Dawaki axis, while the remaining 12 were arrested at other locations of Abuja.

He said their arrest followed credible intelligence about their suspected involvement in internet activities.

”Items seized from the suspects include 23 phones, 4 laptops and 4 vehicles.

”They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

