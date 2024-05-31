Menu
Deeper Life Bible Church Debunks Rumors of Pastor Kumuyi’s Relocation to the UK

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

The Deeper Life Bible Church has refuted widespread social media claims that General Superintendent Kumuyi has relocated to the United Kingdom. These rumors coincided with an interview clip of Daystar Senior Pastor Sam Adeyemi discussing his move to the United States with his wife, Pastor Nike.

A church source clarified that Kumuyi has been traveling internationally as part of his Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) initiative. The source confirmed that Kumuyi was in Cameroon for a crusade that began on Thursday, following previous visits to Abia State, the Philippines, and Dubai.

“The GS has not relocated abroad as erroneously suggested by some social media reports,” the source stated.

