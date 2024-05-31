Menu
Data centres form part healthcare critical systems – carrying the load and so much more

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

May 31,2024.

The adage, knowledge is king couldn’t be more applicable when it comes to the collection and utilisation of data. And at the heart of this knowledge and resultant information lies the datacentre. Businesses and users count on datacentres, and more so in critical services such as healthcare.

Many hospitals today rely heavily on electronic health records (EHR), and this information resides and is backed up in on-premises datacentres or in the cloud. Datacentres are therefore a major contributor to effective and modernised healthcare.

There are several considerations when designing datacentres for healthcare. For one, hospitals operate within stringent legislation when it comes to the protection of patient information. The National Health Act (No. 61 of 2003), for example, stipulates that information must not be given to others unless the patient consents or the healthcare practitioner can justify the disclosure.

Datacentres form part of critical systems

To add an extra layer of complexity, in South Africa, datacentres should feature built-in continuous uptime and energy backup due to the country’s unstable power supply. Hospitals must therefore be designed to be autonomous from the grid, especially when they provide emergency and critical care.

Typically, datacentres are classified in tiers, with the Uptime Institute citing that a Tier-4 datacentre provides 99.995% availability, annual downtime of 0.4 hours, full redundancy, and power outage protection of 96 hours.

In healthcare and when one considers human lives, downtime is simply not an option. And whilst certain healthcare systems and its resultant availability are comparable to a typical Tier-3 or Tier-4 scenario, critical systems in hospitals carry a higher design consideration and must run 24/7 with immediate availability.

In healthcare, the critical infrastructure of a hospital enjoys priority. What this means is the datacentre is there to protect the IT system which in turn ensures the smooth running of these critical systems and equipment. There is therefore a delicate balance between the critical systems and infrastructure, and the datacentre, one can’t exist without the other.

Design considerations

To realise the above, hospitals must feature a strong mix of alternative energy resources such as backup generators, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and renewables such as rooftop solar.

Additionally, like most organisations, storage volume and type and cloud systems will also vary from hospital to hospital. To this end, datacentre design for hospitals is anything but cookie cutter; teams need to work closely with the hospital whilst meeting industry standards for healthcare.

When designing healthcare facilities system infrastructure, the following should also be considered:

Software like Building Management Systems (BMS) are not just about building efficiency but also offer benefits such as monitoring and adjusting indoor conditions like temperature control, humidity, and air quality.

The BMS contributes to health and safety and critical operations in hospitals whilst also enabling patient comfort.

Maintenance – both building and systems maintenance transcend operational necessity and become a matter of life or death.

As mentioned, generators are essential when delivering continuous power which means enough fuel must be stored to run it. Here, hospitals must store fuel safely and in compliance with stringent regulations. In South Africa, proactively managing the refuelling timelines is also critical. The response times of refuelling these (fuel) bunkers can be severely hindered by issues such as traffic congestion as a result of outages and lights now working.

Selecting the right equipment for hospitals is therefore a delicate balance between technological advancement and safety. For instance, while lithium batteries offer many benefits, when used in hospitals, it is paramount that it is also stored in dry, cool and safe location.

Here, implementing an extinguishing system is a must to alleviate any potential damage from fire or explosions. That said, lithium batteries are generally considered safe to use but it’s important to be cognisant of its potential safety hazards.

Ultimately, hospitals carry the added weight of human lives which means the design of critical systems require meticulously planning and executed. (www.naija247news.com)

Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

