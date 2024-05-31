Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

Dangote Refinery’s Naphtha Exports Boost Clean Tanker Ton-Mile Demand

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Nigeria’s Dangote refinery, the largest in Africa and constructed at a cost of $20 billion, has begun exporting naphtha to North Asian markets. This development comes at a time when the clean tanker market is experiencing sustained strength.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The naphtha exports from Dangote are increasing the ton-mile demand in the clean tanker sector. This surge in demand is expected to provide a boost to the market in the short to medium term. As the clean tanker market continues to experience prolonged firmness, the added volume from Dangote’s exports is likely to support higher freight rates and increased profitability for tanker operators.

The Dangote refinery, located in Lagos, is a significant addition to Africa’s refining capacity and marks a major milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to become a net exporter of petroleum products. By exporting naphtha to North Asia, Dangote is not only enhancing its own economic prospects but also contributing to the diversification of global supply chains.

The refinery’s strategic exports align with global demand patterns, especially as North Asia remains a major consumer of naphtha for its petrochemical industries. This increased connectivity between African producers and Asian markets could foster greater economic cooperation and open new trade routes.

As Dangote’s operations continue to expand, the global energy landscape is witnessing a shift. The refinery’s output is poised to play a critical role in meeting international energy demands, while also positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global oil and gas industry.

Overall, the commencement of naphtha exports from Dangote to North Asia is a positive development for the clean tanker market and highlights the potential for further growth and integration of African oil producers into the global market.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“OPEC+ Woos African Oil Producers Amid Global Market Shifts”
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“OPEC+ Woos African Oil Producers Amid Global Market Shifts”

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
As sanctions, production cuts, and non-OPEC output erode OPEC+'s...

EFCC arrests 40 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Economic and Financial...

“Dangote Refinery ships first jet fuel cargo to European consumers “

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Dangote Refinery in Nigeria marks a significant milestone as...

Abia state governor places N25m reward on killers of five soldiers in Aba

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Abia state government has placed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“OPEC+ Woos African Oil Producers Amid Global Market Shifts”

OPEC 0
As sanctions, production cuts, and non-OPEC output erode OPEC+'s...

EFCC arrests 40 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

CrimeWatch 0
May 31, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Economic and Financial...

“Dangote Refinery ships first jet fuel cargo to European consumers “

Oil Markets 0
Dangote Refinery in Nigeria marks a significant milestone as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

“OPEC+ Woos African Oil Producers Amid Global Market Shifts”

Peter Okafor - 0