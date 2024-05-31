Menu
Oil Markets

“Dangote Refinery ships first jet fuel cargo to European consumers “

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Dangote Refinery in Nigeria marks a significant milestone as it exports its first jet fuel cargo to Europe, with BP facilitating the transport to Rotterdam. Since April 8, Dangote has expanded its export portfolio, sending six jet fuel/kerosene cargoes to destinations including Senegal, Togo, and Ghana.

BP’s involvement in transporting the inaugural jet fuel cargo from Dangote to Rotterdam underscores the refinery’s emergence as a key player in the global energy market. The Doric Breeze ship, loaded with 45,000 metric tons of supply from Lekki on May 27, symbolizes Dangote’s ambition to disrupt established trade patterns in West Africa.

Cepsa, another prominent player, is poised to contribute to this evolving landscape, having secured a portion of the tender and expected to deliver supply to the continent soon. With Dangote’s adherence to European jet A1 standards since April, the refinery’s maiden European shipment exemplifies its commitment to quality and global standards.

The expansion of Dangote’s operations, coupled with its swift rise in the energy sector, poses both opportunities and challenges for the industry. While the refinery aims to bolster domestic supplies and enhance regional trade, European traders caution that the influx of new jet fuel supplies could exacerbate existing market weaknesses.

Dangote’s foray into European markets extends beyond jet fuel, with exports of naphtha, fuel oil, and gasoil to destinations across Europe, Africa, and Asia. However, plans to curtail naphtha exports in favor of gasoline production signal the refinery’s strategic pivot towards meeting evolving market demands.

Abia state governor places N25m reward on killers of five soldiers in Aba
EFCC arrests 40 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

