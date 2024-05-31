Court Grants Bail to Woman Accused of Negative Facebook Review on Erisco Foods Product

A Federal High Court in Abuja has approved bail for Chioma Okoli, who is facing trial over a Facebook review criticizing a tomato paste produced by Erisco Foods. Judge Peter Lifu granted bail to Mrs. Okoli in the sum of N5 million and required two sureties, one of whom must be her spouse. The trial is now set for June 13.

Okoli was arraigned on Tuesday, May 28, on charges of conspiracy and cyberstalking, filed by the Inspector General of Police at the behest of Erisco Foods CEO, Eric Omeofia.

Omeofia claimed that the negative review had a detrimental effect on his business in 2023.

Despite denying any wrongdoing during her arraignment, Okoli was held in Suleja Correctional Centre until Friday.

Her lawyer, human rights advocate Inibehe Effiong, praised the judge’s decision to grant bail on what he described as “liberal terms.”

Effiong affirmed that efforts are underway to meet the bail conditions for Okoli’s prompt release to reunite with her family.

Effiong also informed the court previously that Okoli had experienced a miscarriage during the proceedings, resulting in the loss of her baby.

