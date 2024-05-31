Biden Eases Ban on Ukraine Using U.S. Arms in Defensive Strikes on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use American weaponry for defensive strikes inside Russia, specifically to protect Kharkiv, according to three U.S. officials. This directive marks a significant shift, allowing for U.S.-supplied weapons to counter Russian forces attacking or preparing to attack from Russian territory.

The policy change, initially reported by Politico, follows increased pleas from Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to defend against intensified Russian attacks. Although the U.S. maintains its stance against Ukraine’s offensive use of American weapons, this move permits counterfire to safeguard the Kharkiv region, located just 20 kilometers from the Russian border.

During a visit to Kyiv, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was persuaded by Zelenskyy’s argument for defensive strikes and relayed this to Washington, leading to Biden’s decision. Blinken, speaking in Moldova, emphasized the evolving U.S. policy in response to changing battlefield conditions.

Calls for a policy shift have grown, with leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg supporting Ukraine’s right to strike inside Russia for self-defense. As Biden prepares for the D-Day 80th anniversary in Normandy, the decision underscores the U.S. commitment to adapting its support for Ukraine amid ongoing aggression.

