Another of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s child files to drop actor’s last name on 18th birthday

May 31, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Another one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s six children is distancing herself from her famous father.

On Monday, May 27, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt celebrated her 18th birthday by legally filing to drop “Pitt” from her name, according to TMZ.

The dancer’s new name, after the request is approved, will simply be “Shiloh Jolie.”

The news came just days after another one of the former couple’s kids also made it clear she didn’t want anything to do with her dad.

Last weekend, theatergoers noticed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s other daughter Vivienne was listed as just “Vivienne Jolie” in “The Outsiders” Playbill, despite going by “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt” in previous years.

However, it’s unclear whether the 15-year-old, who helped her mother produce the Broadway play, has legally changed her name like her older sister.

Along with Vivienna and Shiloh, the former couple’s eldest daughter, Zahara, who used to go by “Zahara Jolie-Pitt”, made headlines six months ago when she introduced herself with just her mom’s maiden name.(www.naija247news.com).

