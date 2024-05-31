Actor Segun Arinze speaks On His Failed Marriage

May 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood actor Segun Arinze has opened up about the reasons why he remained single after his 12-year marriage failed.

The 58-year-old actor’s first marriage to actress Anne Njemanze ended in divorce in 1996. Arinze remarried Julie in 2008 following a 12-year hiatus.

During an interview with media personality Chude, Segun Arzine disclosed that after getting divorced from Njemanze, he “was confused about getting the right person”.

Segun Arinze disclosed that before he cried to God in 2007 to grant him a wife because he was in numerous relationships.

He said;

“I stayed out of marriage after the first one crashed. I stayed out of marriage for like 12 years before I remarried. I remarried in 2008. Not that I gave up on marriage, I was just really confused about getting the right person.

“I got into so many crazy relationships. Both the ones that were good, crazy, and bad I have seen all. That year, 2007. I cried to God and said ‘Father Lord I have had enough can you just give me a wife’. I said just find me a wife. I remember I cried.

“And then I went to a wedding and I saw this beautiful woman. I asked my PA to get her number but he came back because he was scared. Julius Agwu and I were the MCs at the event. It was Don Chi’s wedding. And Julius Agwu said ‘My brother dey look for wife o’. When I sat I went to meet her, collected her contact and then invited her to a dinner. That is how it started. The rest is history.

“We are sixteen years in marriage now with three lovely kids. She is a lawyer. She is also my legal adviser.

“When that happened to me in 1997 I kept quiet. I did not say anything. I just let it go. Till date I said nothing and I do not want to say anything. I do not want to discuss anything about it. It happened. The shit will always happen. Everybody has a closet.” (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related