2400 Foreigners with Fake NINs Attempted to Acquire Nigerian Passports

Minister of Interior Reveals At least 2400 foreigners with fake National Identity Numbers (NIN) have been identified attempting to acquire Nigerian passports, according to Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, Ozoya Imohimi, it was disclosed that the Minister revealed this during a courtesy visit from Dr. Illiyasu Gashinbaki, President and Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria, on Wednesday.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized the critical role of identity management in enhancing national security, stressing the importance of a robust system to effectively track and monitor individuals within the country. “Identity management is the foundation of any nation, and the prevalence of identity theft in Nigeria is alarming. Unearthing the truth about identities is crucial for addressing critical issues,” the statement read.

He further highlighted, “Recently, we uncovered 2400 non-Nigerians with fake National Identity Numbers attempting to acquire Nigerian passports. This passport symbolizes our sovereignty and identity as Nigerians. Identity management is key to boosting our national security.”

The Minister pointed out that the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the national identity management system aim to provide accurate and up-to-date information, aiding law enforcement agencies. He also stressed that a reliable system can help prevent crimes, track down criminals, and ensure effective resource allocation to maintain public safety.

Tunji-Ojo tasked the institute to build domestic capacity for conducting forensic analysis, eliminating the need for services abroad. He underscored the Ministry’s responsibilities in enhancing national security and preserving citizenship integrity. “We must build capacity to conduct forensic analysis domestically, eliminating the need to travel abroad for such services,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of document integrity, the Minister shared an example of a British Airways crew member, originally Ugandan, who was arrested with a Nigerian passport procured in London. He reiterated, “The integrity of our documents is crucial for national pride and security.”

He praised Nigerians as law-abiding citizens, noting that only a small percentage are in correctional facilities. “Nigerians are among the most law-abiding people I’ve encountered. With over 200 million citizens, our correctional centres house about 70,000 inmates, including approximately 25,000 convicted individuals,” he stated.

During the visit, Dr. Gashinbaki expressed the Institute’s desire for continued partnership with the Ministry, emphasizing the importance of verifying and authenticating documents, capacity building, and maintaining the ministry’s representation on the Institute’s Council.

“Our goal is to establish independent laboratories to conduct forensic analysis. This ensures impartiality and adherence to scientific protocols in legal cases. We have also witnessed numerous building collapses due to inadequate testing of structures and product specifications, particularly from countries dumping substandard products in Africa,” Gashinbaki added.

