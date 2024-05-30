TotalEnergies distributes 600 helmets to cyclists

May 30, 2024.

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc on Thursday distributed over 600 safety helmets to motorcyclists in Ajegunle area of Lagos.

The intervention was in collaboration with the United Nations Global Road Safety Initiative.

Dr Samba Seye, the Managing Director of TotalEnergies, while presenting the helmets to the riders, explained that the intervention, `’Helmet 4 Life”, was to enhance their safety.

Seye was represented by Mr Abdullahi Umar, the General Manager, Retail and Gas, TotalEnergies Marketing Plc.

He said the company was excited to kick off the campaign, which had already seen its initial deployment in other TotalEnergies affiliates.

Seye said the intervention was aimed at sensitising the riders on the use of helmet, for safety of selves and their passengers.

The riders were reminded that the human skull is less than three inches thick and that most cases of accidents on motorcycles affected the head, hence the need for it to be well protected.

“Amongst what they should watch out for include avoiding overloading, to be conscious of the weather when rain falls and minimising their speed.

“Others are avoiding distractions, especially answering phone calls, avoiding alcohol and having a break to eat and rest instead of riding from morning to night.

“Also, to obey traffic rules, traffic lights, checking the brakes, lubricate the engine and check the tyre pressures before they embark on each journey,” he said.

Seye noted that the initiative also aimed at providing 100,000 motorcycle helmets that meet the most stringent safety standards across 40 countries spanning Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

“In Nigeria, we are set to distribute 4,000 helmets to the two-wheeler riders popularly known as `Okada riders’, as part of the Helmet 4 Life initiative throughout the country.

“The objectives of this initiative go beyond helmet distribution, but include making quality helmets available to riders.

“Also, to contribute to the prevention of fatalities sustained in road accidents involving them,” he said.

According to him, the programme also raises awareness among riders about wearing protective equipment, risk situations, vehicle maintenance and compliance with rules.

He noted that statistics reveal that 28 per cent of fatal road accidents worldwide involve cyclists, with some countries experiencing as high as 75 per cent accidents.

“In Nigeria, cyclists accidents rank as the second highest cause of road accidents in the country.

“The ‘Helmet 4 Life’ initiative is strategically targeted at countries where a significant portion of the population lacks access to quality and affordable helmets.

“Through the collaborative efforts of TotalEnergies Global Group, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has been proactive in local road accident prevention and safety initiatives via it’s Foundation.

“By undertaking this operation, we are not only fulfilling our commitments but also making valuable contributions towards the objectives of the initiative and towards creating safer roads for all,” he added.

The Managing Director commended stakeholders for joining the company toward a safer and more secure road environment for all.

He urged them to continue to work together to ensure that every journey taken on two wheels was safe and protected.

In his remarks, the Superintendent Route Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Apapa Division, Oluwaseyi Adebeso, appealed to the riders never to claim right of way on the road.

Adebeso urged them to be conscious of their safety first, especially with bigger lorries like fuel tankers, container carriers and Tippers.

He urged them to avoid excessive speeding and to make use of the helmet all the time; and not to use it as decorations in their houses.

” You should not also induce your energy because it is not good for riding and your health as well,” he said.

Also, ASP Akintade Olalekan, the Admin Officer at Ajeromi Police Station, charged the road safety personnel to ensure that riders were compelled to use their helmets.

Olalekan called for frequent sensitisation programmes for the riders, adding that the passengers should also be compelled to use helmets.

Usman Abubakar, a rider and one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to TotalEnergies for the kind gesture, noting that the helmets would protect him from sustaining head injury.

Another beneficiary, a business woman, Amaka Ali, also commended TotalEnergies for the gesture.

Ali said the helmets would be a protective equipment for her business and also ease the stress of staying for hours in vehicles.(www.naija247news.com).

