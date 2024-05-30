Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

TikTok Developing Independent Algorithm for U.S. Operations Amid Regulatory Pressure

By: The Editor

Date:

May 30 (Reuters) – TikTok is creating a separate recommendation algorithm for its 170 million U.S. users, aiming to operate independently from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to address concerns from American lawmakers who have been pushing for a ban.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sources with direct knowledge of the efforts revealed that ByteDance ordered the separation of the source code late last year, predating a bill that gained momentum in Congress this year, which mandates the sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations. The bill was signed into law in April.

Sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information, indicated that splitting the code could potentially set the stage for divestiture of TikTok’s U.S. assets, though there are currently no plans for such a sale. TikTok has previously stated that selling its U.S. assets would be impossible.

After Reuters published the story, TikTok responded on X, stating, “The Reuters story published today is misleading and factually inaccurate,” without specifying the inaccuracies. A Reuters spokesperson maintained the accuracy of their reporting.

TikTok and ByteDance filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court in May, challenging the law that requires a sale or ban of the app by January 19. A U.S. appeals court has scheduled an expedited review of the legal challenges to this new law.

Over the past few months, hundreds of engineers from ByteDance and TikTok in the U.S. and China have been tasked with separating millions of lines of code. Their goal is to create an independent code base for the U.S. version of TikTok, separate from the Chinese version, Douyin. This separation involves removing any links to Chinese users.

This complex and meticulous task is expected to take more than a year. The effort underscores TikTok’s attempts to mitigate bipartisan political risks, with U.S. President Biden and other proponents of the law expressing concerns over TikTok’s data practices.

In 2020, the Chinese government added content recommendation algorithms to its export-control list, complicating any potential sale of TikTok’s algorithm. ByteDance attributes TikTok’s success to its effective recommendation engine, which customizes user feeds based on their interactions.

The separation of TikTok’s U.S. operations from ByteDance involves significant compliance and legal challenges. Each line of code must be reviewed to determine if it can be included in the new, independent code base. The objective is to establish a new repository for a recommendation algorithm that serves only TikTok U.S., operating independently from TikTok apps in other regions and Douyin.

Despite these efforts, TikTok management acknowledges the risk that the U.S. version may not match the performance of the existing platform, as it currently relies on the engineering capabilities of ByteDance’s team in China to maximize user engagement.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
NNPC Signs $1.28 Billion Settlement Agreement with ExxonMobil on Divestment to Seplat Energy
Next article
Trump Convicted of Falsifying Documents in Hush Money Case
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for Security and Growth

The Editor The Editor -
In a bid to enhance collective security and foster...

GITEX, World’s Largest Tech Fair, to Debut in Nigeria in 2025

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The world's largest technology fair, GITEX, will be held...

Nestlé Nigeria Revalues Assets to N305.4 Billion Amid Economic Challenges

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Nestlé Nigeria Plc (Nestlé) has revalued its property, plant,...

Emulate Makinde’s exemplary leadership in Oyo – Tinubu tells govs

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
President Tinubu Praises Governor Makinde's Leadership During Road Commissioning President...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for Security and Growth

Geopolitics 0
In a bid to enhance collective security and foster...

GITEX, World’s Largest Tech Fair, to Debut in Nigeria in 2025

Big Tech 0
The world's largest technology fair, GITEX, will be held...

Nestlé Nigeria Revalues Assets to N305.4 Billion Amid Economic Challenges

Quoted Companies 0
Nestlé Nigeria Plc (Nestlé) has revalued its property, plant,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Niger Invites ECOWAS Nations to Join Alliance of Sahel States for...

The Editor - 0