Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Tension As Police stray bullet kills two in Ekiti

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least Two young men were on Tuesday, killed by a yet-to-be-identified policeman who allegedly fired gunshots at some youths trying to resist the arrest of their colleagues in Ado Ekiti.

Witness accounts stated that the incident happened in the Omisanjana area of Ado Ekiti at about 11 p.m. while some men of the Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) were chasing some young men, believed to be internet fraud stars (yahoo boys). The fleeing men drove a Lexus RX car.

According to reports, the young men got involved in an accident with two motorcycle riders while attempting to escape from arrest.

Further accounts stated that it was when some irate youths attempted to help the fleeing men to resist arrest, by mobbing the police, that one of them fired bullets that fatally injured two boys.

Though the victims were said to have been rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, they gave up the ghost at the hospital.

The Ekiti State Police Command, in a statement by Sunday Abutu, the Public Relations Officer of the Force, said a thorough investigation had begun while the officer responsible has been disarmed, arrested, detained and will face disciplinary action.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
African airlines’ air cargo demand increases by 10.6% in April 2024
Next article
Discos monthly revenue rises by N5bn
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kate Henshaw reacts to reinstatement of former national anthem

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw vents as...

President Tinubu extends free ride on Abuja Metro by six months

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, May...

Mohbad: US lab denies conducting toxicology test

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of the National Medical...

Police Neutralize Three Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Two Victims In Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Benue State Police...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kate Henshaw reacts to reinstatement of former national anthem

Lifestyle News 0
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw vents as...

President Tinubu extends free ride on Abuja Metro by six months

Nigeria 0
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, May...

Mohbad: US lab denies conducting toxicology test

Lifestyle News 0
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of the National Medical...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Kate Henshaw reacts to reinstatement of former national anthem

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0