Tension As Police stray bullet kills two in Ekiti

May 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least Two young men were on Tuesday, killed by a yet-to-be-identified policeman who allegedly fired gunshots at some youths trying to resist the arrest of their colleagues in Ado Ekiti.

Witness accounts stated that the incident happened in the Omisanjana area of Ado Ekiti at about 11 p.m. while some men of the Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) were chasing some young men, believed to be internet fraud stars (yahoo boys). The fleeing men drove a Lexus RX car.

According to reports, the young men got involved in an accident with two motorcycle riders while attempting to escape from arrest.

Further accounts stated that it was when some irate youths attempted to help the fleeing men to resist arrest, by mobbing the police, that one of them fired bullets that fatally injured two boys.

Though the victims were said to have been rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, they gave up the ghost at the hospital.

The Ekiti State Police Command, in a statement by Sunday Abutu, the Public Relations Officer of the Force, said a thorough investigation had begun while the officer responsible has been disarmed, arrested, detained and will face disciplinary action.(www.naija247news.com).

