Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market grows further, NGXASI closes higher by 0.44%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange on Wednesday grew further as the All-Share Index closed 0.44% higher to settle at 98,818.04 compared to 98,383.04 recorded on Monday.

The market capitalisation rose by N246 billion or 0.44% to close at N55.900 trillion from N55.654 trillion recorded in the last session.

Aggregate volume and value of traded stocks settled at 518.9 million units and N4.77 billion in 7,781 deals.

Market Breadth

Market Breadth closed positive as 31 stocks gained against 15 stocks that declined in their share prices at the end of the day’s trading.

Percentage Gainers

Abbey Building, NASCON and FCMB led the gainers chart with 9.76%, 9.66 and 9.63% growth respectively.

Royal Exchange, NEIMETH, and University Press also made it to the green table, gaining 8.47%, 7.89% and 7.42% respectively.

Percentage Loser

International Energy Insurance tops the price decliners’ list, shedding 9.68% of its share price to close at N1.40 from N1.55.

Jaiz Bank, TANTALIZER and NPF Microfinance, shedding 6.52%, 6.00% and 5.88% respectively, ahead of other price decliners.

Volume Drivers

Abbey Building traded about 230 million units of its shares in 29 deals, valued at about N621.9 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 81 million units of its shares in 861 deals, valued at about N1.39 billion.

UBA traded about 23.9 million units of its shares in 742 deals, valued at about N541.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com



