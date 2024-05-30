Several trapped as two-storey building collapses in Lagos Island

May 30, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Many persons are trapped in rubbles after a two-storey building located at number 15, Iga Idungaran, close to Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu’s palace, Lagos Island collapsed this morning, May 30.
Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Nigeria Police, among other emergency responders have arrived the scene to rescue any survivors.(www.naija247news.com).
Discover more from Naija247news
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.