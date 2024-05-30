Renewed Hope expectation fades as Tinubunomics clouds Nigeria president’s first year in office

LAGOS, May 30 – Nigerian Josephine Akiga gazes around her nearly empty restaurant in Abuja, where a solitary customer sits, yearning for the days when her establishment was bustling with patrons.

Business has been so challenging since President Bola Tinubu took office a year ago that Akiga sometimes allows customers to pay what they can afford just to keep her business afloat.

“When you haven’t sold anything since morning, it’s better to have that money than to let the person leave,” said Akiga. “So, you just ask the person to sit and then give them food for the money they have.”

Since taking office in May last year, Tinubu has implemented reforms including slashing fuel and electricity subsidies and devaluing the naira twice to attract investment and boost output. He asserts these policies are necessary to place Nigeria on a path of long-term growth.

However, the economy is growing well below the 6% annual expansion target set by Tinubu, while the reforms have driven inflation to a 28-year high, exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis.

Economic analysts suggest that economic hardship is also fueling crime, which further impacts livelihoods. Bismarck Rewane, an economic analyst appointed to Tinubu’s economic council in March, agrees with the need for reforms but argues that their implementation lacked sufficient planning.

“The reforms came too quickly without a concrete plan to mitigate their impact on the people,” he said.

The end of the fuel subsidy, which for decades made petrol very cheap for Nigerians, has hit people particularly hard. Petrol is widely used not only for cars but also to power generators for small businesses and homes.

Anthony Idowu, a 47-year-old bank employee, said the cost of filling his car had nearly quadrupled to 36,000 naira ($30) since the petrol subsidy was removed last year. He now runs his petrol generator at home for only four hours a day to save money, even if it means sleeping without a fan in the sweltering heat of Lagos.

The government has also faced criticism for not adequately addressing the country’s security problems, which many say are affecting their livelihoods. While the government claims the security situation is improving, reports of attacks by armed gangs and kidnappings remain high.

Abdulrasheed Isa Gora, a 32-year-old trader and farmer in Zamfara state, said attacks by armed gangs were on the rise, making it difficult to farm or travel to other communities to sell his goods.

Earlier this week, he and his community paid 50 million naira ($42,000) to free 18 family members and residents kidnapped in March. Some 40 others remain missing, he said.

“We are living by God’s favor, not the government’s,” Gora said.

Data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project showed the number of kidnappings doubled to 7,086 in Tinubu’s first year in office. Security analysts attribute this surge to economic hardship and the allure of ransom payments.

Information Minister Mohammed Idris acknowledged the problem, stating, “That could well be the case. That is why the president is encouraging everyone not to pay ransom because when you pay ransom, you perpetuate this cycle of violence.”

Back at the restaurant, economic uncertainty is Akiga’s primary concern. From daily sales of 100,000 naira ($84) a year ago, she now barely makes 20,000 naira ($17), which is quickly spent on restocking.

“Any money you make, you take it back to the market,” she said.

